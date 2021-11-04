United Is Cutting Service to These Four U.S. Cities

Since the start of the pandemic, major airlines have been tweaking their domestic schedules in response to fluctuating demand, which includes adjusting their arrangements with the regional carriers that operate feeder flights to their connecting hubs. And it’s the country’s smallest communities that continue to bear the brunt of these changes.

In the latest example, SkyWest, one of six regional carrier partners that operates under the United Express banner, confirmed this week that it would discontinue service effective January 3 to two cities in South Dakota, Pierre and Watertown. In addition, it’s dropping Twin Falls, Idaho, from its route system on November 30.

Another airport, in Joplin, Missouri, is losing one United Express flight to Houston, but it will continue to be served by SkyWest on flights to Chicago and Denver.

These destinations are among the 100 cities that qualify for federal subsidies under the Essential Air Service (EAS) program because they would otherwise be in danger of losing all commercial flights, due to low travel volume.

But at least the cities that SkyWest is exiting aren’t losing all airline service, a spokesperson for SkyWest tells AFAR. The U.S. Department of Transportation, which administers the EAS program, has given the contract to operate the former United Express routes to Denver Air Connection, another regional line.

The EAS program dates back to the days when the federal government tightly regulated the commercial airline business, and although it was supposed to have been scaled back after the airlines were deregulated in 1978, it has survived in large part due to congressional support from lawmakers in rural areas. Some of these endangered airfields are more than several hours from the nearest alternative airport.

But aside from airports protected under the EAS program, other smaller and mid-sized communities have also lost flights.

American Airlines last year dropped more than a dozen cities; and as reported earlier, some cities were briefly without any scheduled service, including Dubuque, Iowa, and Greenville, North Carolina. Some of this service was later restored, however.

What happens to some of these pint-sized airports if subsidies are eventually cut is of concern to backers of the EAS program. “This program has been in jeopardy for a number of years,” says Jessica Jennings, associate legislative director for transportation and infrastructure for the National Association of Counties in Washington, D.C. “But we believe it is very important. Some of these communities are so isolated that they could suffer serious consequences” if they were cut off, she added.

The bottom line: the pandemic has further demonstrated just how vulnerable smaller airports are—especially at a time when the airline industry is dominated by a few mega-carriers that often call the shots.

