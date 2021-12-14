Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.

Delta Air Lines this week confirmed that, effective January 10, it is suspending service to:

Grand Junction Regional Airport, Colorado

Lincoln Airport, Nebraska

The carrier’s seasonal service to Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, Wyoming, has been suspended as of October 2021 as well.

“Due to ongoing travel demand impact from the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to suspend Delta Connection service to these markets. We are working to reaccommodate customers with alternate plans or offer refunds as quickly as possible,” Delta said in a statement sent to AFAR.

Delta will also be reducing direct service to several predominantly Midwest airports. The airline is suspending flights from Detroit Metro Airport to La Crosse Regional Airport in Wisconsin, as well as its flights from Minneapolis−St. Paul International Airport to Sawyer International Airport in Michigan, effective January 10. Seasonal service from Minneapolis−St. Paul to Montana’s Great Falls International Airport was suspended as of October.

But service to those hubs will continue through connecting flights on the carrier’s SkyWest regional partner operating as Delta Connection. Delta will continue serving Great Falls via Salt Lake City International Airport, LaCrosse via Minneapolis−St. Paul, and Sawyer via Detroit.