Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Dec 14, 2021
Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed.
And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm.
It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
Delta Air Lines this week confirmed that, effective January 10, it is suspending service to:
The carrier’s seasonal service to Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, Wyoming, has been suspended as of October 2021 as well.
“Due to ongoing travel demand impact from the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to suspend Delta Connection service to these markets. We are working to reaccommodate customers with alternate plans or offer refunds as quickly as possible,” Delta said in a statement sent to AFAR.
Delta will also be reducing direct service to several predominantly Midwest airports. The airline is suspending flights from Detroit Metro Airport to La Crosse Regional Airport in Wisconsin, as well as its flights from Minneapolis−St. Paul International Airport to Sawyer International Airport in Michigan, effective January 10. Seasonal service from Minneapolis−St. Paul to Montana’s Great Falls International Airport was suspended as of October.
But service to those hubs will continue through connecting flights on the carrier’s SkyWest regional partner operating as Delta Connection. Delta will continue serving Great Falls via Salt Lake City International Airport, LaCrosse via Minneapolis−St. Paul, and Sawyer via Detroit.
The news comes as other major airlines are scaling back domestic service as well. Last month, American Airlines eliminated 27 routes from its domestic flight schedule, 18 of which were out of New York. United Airlines, too, recently announced that it is eliminating 12 U.S. routes.
American also just last week confirmed several international routes it is either eliminating or postponing next year due to an aircraft shortage.
But Delta had a bit of positive news to share on the international front. The airline is bringing back its flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Stockholm, Sweden, for 2022, a return that is five years in the making, according to the company.
The daily service to Stockholm will begin June 1, 2022, and will take place on Boeing 767-300 aircraft.
“We’re focused on bringing back the routes and destinations our customers love. Customers planning next summer’s European vacation will discover more routes, premium seats and destinations in 2022,” Delta said in a statement, hinting that there could be more positive European developments to come.
The airline said it plans to operate up to 70 daily flights to and from 21 destinations in Europe from 10 U.S. airports next summer.
