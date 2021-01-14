Economy Just Got Some Major Upgrades on JetBlue’s Newest Plane

JetBlue pulled back the curtain on the interiors of its new Airbus A220-300 aircraft this week, revealing a focus on comfort, design, and tech.

The airline has ordered 70 of the new planes, which have been outfitted with a unique two-by-three seating configuration—a first for JetBlue. The carrier was already known for its roomier economy seats, on average 18 inches across the fleet (most carriers provide seats in the 17- to 18-inch width range), and legroom. But JetBlue pushed them a smidge wider on the new aircraft, to 18.6 inches, and the seats also have better cushioning and adjustable headrests upholstered in a breathable vegan leather material, according to JetBlue.

Frequent JetBlue fliers know that a hallmark of the carrier is its entertainment options. That will continue on the new planes. There are 10-inch, high-definition seatback screens at each seat featuring 30 DIRECTV channels, shows from HBO and Showtime, and a large selection of movies. There is free high-speed Wi-Fi and in-seat power sources with AC, USB-A, and USB-C ports.

Some additional highlights include larger windows and more overhead bin space. Those with an eye for design might notice a new lighting scheme onboard that changes depending on the time of day, and lavatories featuring New York City–inspired subway tiles. Another cool detail: The interior walls of the cabin feature some Morse code dots and dashes that “spell out something fun,” according to JetBlue—so bring your decoding skills.