What an Epic Canadian Train Trip Can Teach You About Kindness

On a rail adventure through the Canadian Maritimes, Colleen Kinder encounters tiny towns and glittering cities, dramatic coastal landscapes and that sweet, strange brew that is Canadian kindness.

This story is part of Travel Tales, a series of life-changing adventures on . Read more stories of transformative trips on the Travel Tales home page—and be sure to subscribe to the podcast! And, though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope. Raindrops smear down the windows of our sleeping car, pulling the glow of Montreal’s streetlights with them. Inside, we are warm and dry, entranced by the guitar strumming of a folk duo from Vancouver. We are strangers, about to know each other’s names and destinations and feelings about the triple-tiered chocolate cake at dinner. We are retirees off to see newborn grandbabies and students just released from spring semesters; we are Ontarians and Nova Scotians and a guy who fled Calgary for the sea-scented air of Prince Edward Island. We are in this together—or at least on this together—this slowpoke of a train that will trundle east from Montreal, through birch forests and marshlands, until what fills every train window is, at last, the blue of the sea beyond Halifax. The Ocean train, in operation since 1904, is the finest way to wind through most of the eastern provinces of Canada, known as the Maritimes. Or such was my theory when I booked tickets through Via Rail (the Canadian equivalent of Amtrak), snipping the 836-mile journey into three segments. It was spring. It was the year I married a Canadian: a man to whom the word “sorry” comes as readily as “hey,” a man whose past jobs have included planting trees and fighting forest fires. So friendly with strangers is my mate that we have a code for when I’m spent on small talk and need it to cease: a tug of the pinky finger, or in urgent cases, three. Photos by Michael George Left: Lobster crates along the way. Right: The Ocean takes passengers along the St. Lawrence River. I sometimes feel like I’m living alongside the classic embodiment of Canada, learning daily how place shapes a person. Love is a wondrous back door into a foreign culture, swift and intimate, but like any access point, it has its limits. One person is one story. Canada is home to more than 37 million people and spans 3,400 miles. Canada is francophone, Canada is anglophone, Canada speaks 70 indigenous tongues. I got a ticket on The Ocean to meet some of those other Canadas. My train odyssey began in Montreal, the largest city in Québecois country. Wandering the comprehensively hip Mile End neighborhood, I was two time zones and 10 worlds away from my new home base in Alberta, a western prairie province. Montreal is the perfume of fresh pain au chocolat pouring onto the sidewalk, a fromagerie where the circumference of a Brie wheel inspires awe. So Parisian is the alchemy of Montreal that I expected haughty looks when my bonjours! trailed off into English. But Montreal, for all its elegance, is pretension-free. Montreal is Deter, my Algerian Canadian cab driver, who rattled off a half-dozen food recommendations in our 20-minute ride: Deter’s Go-To Italian, Deter’s Beloved Portuguese, Deter’s Must-Taste Bagels. Montreal is Habib, a Syrian refugee, who lit up when I sputtered a few words in Arabic. “You refreshed my morning,” Habib said as we parted. I swapped out my heeled boots for running shoes and walked the city with a creamy grin on my face. We tend to think of friendliness as mildness—a limp or neutral element—but here, in a city stocked with reasons to intimidate me, the Canadian character felt more like a force, mighty enough to put me right at home. Montreal to Miramichi The Ocean’s route, done as a straight shot, is a journey of nearly 22 hours, tracing the mighty St. Lawrence River northward in the night. You board at suppertime, stuff yourself on okra ravioli or beef bourguignon, waddle wide-leggedly to your cabin as the train rocks, (“Sometimes, there are bruisings,” Sandra, a veteran Via Rail rider, warns me), and let the soft thumping of train wheels on tracks soothe you to sleep. It’s light that yanks me awake at 5 a.m., a great blast of it flooding through the cracks of my curtains. I pull myself up on my belly and gawk at where the train has taken us in the night. Just out the window: a beauty of a river, wide and ash-gray, somewhere in the rural country where Québec ends and New Brunswick takes us into its forests. Birch trunks pulse in and out of view, quick as the pages of a flip-book. The last of winter’s snow patches hold their ground, soiled light brown like lightly torched crème brûlée. In my pretrip fantasies of this train journey, I imagined myself perched in the panoramic lounge, reading until some smart stranger asked what my book was about. No one, I quickly discover, needs a prop to meet fellow passengers on The Ocean. Within seconds of plopping down in the viewing car, I’m deep in conversation with Alice and Megan and Sam. Photo by Michael George Inside The Ocean’s elegant dining car From Sam, a senior in college, I learn that, according to many Canadians, Prince Edward Island is just “the Island” and Newfoundland is “the Rock.” Got it. Love it. No need to ask Sam what he’s majoring in; I simply confirm: “You’re a history major, right?” Indeed. Sam says things like, “The railroads made Canada,” then spoils me with the full story. In the mid-1800s, Canada was a loose patchwork of regions. Unless more connective threads united the country’s east and west, the United States was on track to subsume all that lay west of the Canadian Rockies. But the leaders of British Columbia wouldn’t join the Canadian Confederation until a promise was made: that a railroad be built, linking them in. B.C.’s strategy worked. The cross-country Canadian Pacific Railway was built masterfully and finished fast. The engineer who completed it in half the projected time was named Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, and he’s considered one of the reasons that Canada—as we know it today—coalesced. If Sam’s our historian, Megan’s the keeper of contemporary train lore. A freckled Virginian who’s addicted to the Maritimes (“I need my four-times-a-year dose of Canadian”), Megan rides the rails in Canada so habitually that she knows the rhythms of the staff, how one female porter’s mother meets her daughter, without fail, at the Miramichi stop to hand off her favorite hot drink from the Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons. I’m thrilled to spot this legendary mom when I get off in Miramichi—and the sacred coffee handoff is underway. Not only that, Megan’s there, smiling right beside the mother and daughter. It’s one thing to share insider tidbits with fellow wayfarers on the train. But this is something else; this is family. Passing them, I can’t help but marvel that even the seams of such a private moment are permeable to an outsider like Megan, a foreigner literally just rolling through.

Megan darts back onboard. Like Sam, she’s bypassing New Brunswick altogether. Some Canadians call New Brunswick the “drive-thru” province—a dismissal that rings through me like a dare. The opposite of driving through is dallying, so for two days, until The Ocean chugs back through Miramichi, I’ll wander, via rental car, the sea-soaked perimeter of New Brunswick. Miramachi to Miscou Island New Brunswick’s northeastern nub is a wayward scribbling of coastline, as though the margins of this place were drawn by some lazy fisherman who wanted the sea to come to him. The outermost island on the peninsula is called Miscou, and I’m determined to get there, even if it takes all day. It will. English radio drops off fast, as soon as I sally north on Route 11. The only province in Canada that’s officially bilingual (Québec is fully French), New Brunswick is a pastiche of towns that are either very francophone or very anglophone. These divides aren’t marked on my map but become immediately clear. The Canadian flag disappears on me, replaced by another: a yellow star stamped upon the French tricolor of blue, white, and red. Pride not in Canada, but in Acadia. Acadia is one of the regions of Atlantic Canada where 17th-century immigrants from France settled, alongside the local Mi’kmaq peoples. Acadians got along with the Mi’kmaq; they intermarried. Some historians frame that time in Acadia, wistfully, as a version of how harmoniously things might have gone. How did things go? Violently. Beginning in 1755, the British rounded up entire communities, killing thousands, and forcing out as many as 18,000 Acadians. Many Maritimers today identify as the ancestors of these exiles, many of whom made new lives in Louisiana. (The word “Cajun” derives from “Acadian.”) Some Acadians eventually made it back here, determined to keep their culture and dialect intact. Photos by Michael George Left: New Brunswick’s Hopewell Rocks. Right: The Harbor in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia “It’s not the kind of French you hear in Montreal,” a Nova Scotian on The Ocean had warned me. “It’s like French with a country accent.” Whenever she walks into a room where her Acadian relatives are speaking, they halt, skeptical that she can understand their distinctive local dialect. At last, I reach the bridge to Miscou. It feels less like a bridge than like an archway, one you glide up and over. I watch a landing seagull bump a resting seagull from atop a lamppost. Finally, I think, an asshole in eastern Canada. Down by the island’s lighthouse, two shaggy colossi lope out into the road. Had I never heard of moose, I’d tell you someone was cross-breeding camels, Clydesdale horses, and Muppets up in Canada. They clomp off loudly into the marsh, leaving me alone at the base of the lighthouse. I get out of my car and smile when it reaches me: brine on the breeze. It’s been a while. Ocean. If the layers of history in the soil could speak, they’d talk to us in so many languages. We’d have to parse the Basque of 16th-century fishermen from the French of explorer Jacques Cartier. We’d hear Scottish émigrés, Jesuit missionaries, Acadian hunters. But the oldest language spoken in the region, by a margin of many thousands of years, is Mi’kmaq. The night before, unable to sleep, I had flicked on public radio, and the voice of a Mi’kmaq teenager flooded the darkness. Emma Stevens, a 16-year-old Nova Scotian, was singing the Beatles hit “Blackbird” in her ancestral tongue. One morning, I will hear a language I’ve never spoken come out of my mouth as I sing in the shower: Tel pit-aw-sin . . . Pu’tliskiej wapinintoq, her sweet voice rode the opening notes of a melody so deeply ingrained in the Western psyche. Kina’masi telayja’timk. . . . You’d think the Beatles had translated from Mi’kmaq, not the reverse; that’s how gorgeously this indigenous language carries the “Blackbird” tune. Last year, when I set out on a road trip across Canada’s prairies with my husband, he was giddy about something we’d do to pass the time. As we drove the width of Saskatchewan, he wanted to read aloud a report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. I mistook this for a private fixation, a personal reckoning: As a white male, my partner was making it a point to open his eyes and ears to personal accounts of the damage done when indigenous Canadians were wrested from their communities and forced into “residential schools.” But this agenda was not unique to my husband. I’ve come to understand it as modern Canada’s. Weeks after my trip, I won’t be able to get this rendition of “Blackbird” out of my mind. Emma’s music video will have gone viral. One morning, I will hear a language I’ve never spoken come out of my mouth as I sing in the shower: Tel pit-aw-sin. . . . I will have to work backwards, through the Beatles refrain I know by heart, to translate: “All-your-life . . .” The three words that set up these final ones: “You were only waiting for this moment to arise.” In English, the lyrics seem to conjure up some imminent future. In Mi’kmaq though, I hear something that’s more about the past, how it’s right there waiting for us. Waiting for us to turn around. Miramichi to Moncton The Ocean scoops me up after two days in Miramichi and on Miscou Island. Back on board, I fall into a sulk. I didn’t bother purchasing a sleeper-class ticket, since the ride to Moncton is a mere two-hour jaunt. Economy, I figured, would be fine. But I miss the sleeper’s lounge. I miss raiding the basket of complimentary pears and cranberry biscuits. Like a duchess who has lost her fortune overnight, I feel demoted. My only consolation is a bag of pretzels, which would still be stuck in a train station vending machine had a dear porter named Denis not taken it upon himself to shake the machine until my snack bag fell to freedom. Now every salty knot tastes like a gift from a stranger. My stop comes fast, delivering me to the belly of the province: Moncton. From there, I pick up a car and hit the highway to St. Andrews, a seaside town so far south in New Brunswick you can see Maine from its shores. I speed there, worried I’ll be late to meet Susan. For weeks I’ve been making plans with this Canadian woman, and every one of those plans have been qualified—by the tides. Susan holds the keys to the palatial estate of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, Canada’s railroad baron, but for much of any given day, the “road” to the property is underwater. Welcome to life in the Bay of Fundy, where the shoreline is a shifty hem, the water level rising nearly as high as a four-story building at peak tide, then falling to nothing in a matter of hours. Many Maritimers reside by the sea, but those along the Bay of Fundy live with an especially frisky version of it.

