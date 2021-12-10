American Airlines Is Cutting These International Routes in 2022

As travel continues to slowly recover amid the ongoing pandemic, we all keep hoping to see international travel opportunities gradually expand more—not further shrink. But unfortunately, American Airlines is experiencing a bit of a setback for its global network for 2022 due to a lack of, well, planes.

“Boeing continues to be unable to deliver the 787s we have on order, including as many as 13 aircraft that were slated to be in our fleet by this winter. Without these widebodies, we simply won’t be able to fly as much internationally as we had planned next summer, or as we did in summer 2019,” Vasu Raja, American’s chief revenue officer, stated in an internal memo sent to employees this week and seen by AFAR.

Due to the Boeing 787 delays, American has had to eliminate or postpone several international routes in 2022.

The destinations being eliminated in 2022 include:

Additionally, American will not be returning to several European markets that it had served in 2019, including:

Berlin, Germany

Budapest, Hungary

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Prague, Czech Republic

Reykjavík, Iceland

American will be “temporarily, but significantly” reducing service to several cities in the Asia-Pacific region, including:

Shanghai

Beijing

Sydney

The carrier will also be pushing back the launch of new service to Bangalore, India, from Seattle.

Raja stated that in 2022, American will shift more resources to enhance its domestic and short-haul international network to make it “even more comprehensive than what we offered in 2019.”