7 Incredible Hikes in Australia

Hike through a subtropical rainforest by day, drink great wine in a luxury lodge by night on a Great Walk of Australia.

share this article

Some places just beg to be explored on foot. You may not think this is true for a country as vast as Australia—but a walking holiday transforms slow travel into an express pass to understanding the Land Down Under. Its landscapes, indigenous history, and wildlife are best experienced up close. As you trek below towering karri trees, past 30,000-year-old Aboriginal rock art, and to the crescendo of the Indian Ocean, you’ll gain a perspective even some locals go their whole lives without. Here are seven epic hikes to conquer from Great Walks of Australia, a collection of the country’s premium guided hikes—which are especially great if you loathe the thought of logistics and lugging a heavy backpack. Great Ocean Walk, Victoria

Article continues below advertisement

Most people make a mad dash from Melbourne to see Victoria’s iconic 12 Apostles, those rugged sandstone outcrops standing sentinel just offshore (although, these days, there are actually only eight). But put foot to trail along the Great Ocean Walk—a 60-mile journey that’s the pedestrian complement to the Great Ocean Road drive—and you’ll escape the selfie stick–toting tourists and have time to absorb the saltbrush-coated dunes, spot hiding wallabies and kangaroos, and access beaches with nothing but the littered remains of shipwrecks. You can DIY and camp at designated spots or go luxe and enjoy the highlights reel with Twelve Apostles Lodge Walk on a four-day, three-night trek. You’ll be guided, fed like royalty, and returned each night to foot baths, wine, and an excuse to have another helping of dessert based on a glowing Fitbit review. Courtesy of Great Walks of Australia The Margaret River Cape to Cape walk runs through karri and pine forests and beneath limestone cliffs. Cape to Cape Walk, Margaret River Walking becomes a lot more attractive when it includes Margaret River’s wine, spa treatments, and private plunge pools. Added to the Great Walks of Australia portfolio in 2016, the Cape to Cape walk is like a gateway drug into a full-blown love affair with hiking. Drop all baggage—physical and otherwise—and unpack once at Injidup Spa Retreat ready to immerse yourself in the four-day hike along western Australia’s underrated coastline. The most you’ll walk in one day is 8.7 miles, through karri and pine forests, and beneath limestone cliffs. The multi-course feasts with paired wines each night are a pretty sweet reward, too. Courtesy of Luke Hanson/Great Walks of Australia The Seven Peaks walk on Lord Howe Island is consistently sold out—you can see why. Seven Peaks Walk, Lord Howe Island Welcome to Lord Howe Island, a blip in the ocean and the place that Sir David Attenborough called “so extraordinary it is almost unbelievable.” A two-hour flight from Sydney, this isle has Jurassic twin peaks, Mount Lidgbird and Mount Gower, rising sharply from the ocean. And, mercifully, it has no dangerous creatures—no venomous spiders, no snakes, no sharks. Just thousands of shearwaters and providence petrels that nest on this UNESCO World Heritage–listed paradise. The six-night, five-day Seven Peaks guided walk is consistently sold out—might have something to do with its accommodation, Pinetrees Lodge, which continues to top travelers’ wanderlists. Courtesy of Great Walks of Australia The Classic Larapinta Trek crosses through the arid Northern Territory. The Larapinta Trail, Alice Springs

Article continues below advertisement

The Larapinta is an experience that is stirring in both its landscape and its stories. Running a rocky red line between Alice Springs and Mount Sonder, and along the West MacDonnell Ranges, the trail follows challenging ridges and sprawling plains in the backyard of the Arrente people. The traditional residents have walked this land for 40,000 years and given their blessing for you to pass through. You can walk the entire 143.5-mile trail independently over 12 days or opt for a guided experience, like Australian Walking Holidays’ Classic Larapinta Trail in Comfort, walking up to 44 miles in six days with fancy bush fare served along the way (think wattle seed damper [traditional Australian bread], kangaroo fillet, and bush dukkuh). You’ll lose yourself in the deep russet of the corrugated ground, walk through the oasis of Ormiston Pound, stumble upon spiritual waterholes, and reach the summit of Mount Sonder in time for sunrise, looking back at how far you’ve come (on more levels than one). Courtesy of Great Walks of Australia The Cradle Mountain Huts hike feels like a path to the edge of the world. Cradle Mountain Huts Walk, Tasmania As far as famous trails around the world go, Tasmania’s Overland Track is up there on most hikers’ bucket list. You’ll be walking through a World Heritage area like nowhere else on Earth. The Australian island-state is full of creatures such as wombats and echidnas—and trekkers should keep their eyes open for the rare Tasmanian devil. It’s the “pinch me, am I in Australia?” feeling in this vast expanse of nature where the density of the forests is overwhelming. Cradle Mountain Huts Walk, run by Tasmanian Walking Company, puts you up in private huts over six days and five nights. Courtesy of Great Walks of Australia The Scenic Rim Trail has a big name to live up to—no trouble there. Scenic Rim Trail, Queensland

Article continues below advertisement