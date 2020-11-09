Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

Images Show Global Reactions to U.S. Presidential Election Results

By Associated Press

Nov 9, 2020

A passerby in Tokyo takes a selfie with a newspaper reporting on President-elect Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election on November 8, 2020.

Photo by Eugene Hoshiko/AP

From India to Ireland, China to Croatia, photos from around the world show responses to a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris victory.

On pins and needles for days as the votes were counted, the announcement that Joe Biden had won the U.S. presidential election on Saturday produced a burst of excitement around the world, as many people weary of an “America First” Washington breathed an emotional sigh of relief.

Marianne Hoenow from Connecticut celebrates the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris in front of the Brandenbug Gate in Berlin, Germany.
Photo by Markus Schreiber/AP
Connecticut native Marianne Hoenow waved an American flag outside Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate after the news was announced, while a small group of women danced nearby in celebration.

In the hometown of Vice President–elect Kamala Harris’s maternal grandfather in India and the surrounding region, overjoyed villagers set off firecrackers, carried placards, and offered prayers after they awoke Sunday morning to the news.

An elderly villager holds a placard of U.S. Vice President–elect Kamala Harris during celebrations for her victory in Painganadu, a neighboring village of Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris’s maternal grandfather.
Photo by Aijaz Rahi/AP
A man passes photos of Joe Biden on display at a restaurant where he visited in 2011 as U.S. vice president, in Beijing, China.
Photo by Andy Wong/AP
Likewise, in the town of Ballina, Ireland, the ancestral home of President-elect Biden, residents hung American flags in shop windows and atop buildings as they prepared for celebrations.

Catherine Hallahan waits for the celebrations to start in Ballina, Ireland.
Photo by Peter Morrison/AP
The American election was followed closely around the world and the final decision made front page headlines globally.

A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring what resembles US President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croatia.
Photo by Darko Bandic/AP
A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring what resembles US President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croatia.

Britain’s Sunday Times screamed “Sleepy Joe wakes up America” with a photo of a woman draped with an American flag celebrating. The Sunday Telegraph, meantime, stated plainly “It’s time for America to heal.” In Germany, a frequent target of Trump’s, the Berliner Kurier newspaper made a pun on the German word for “nightmare”—albtraum—saying “The AlbTrump is over.”

A screen shows a broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo.
Photo by Kiichiro Sato/AP
A man reads newspaper headlines on a street of Harare, Zimbabwe.
Photo by Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
A recruiting company got into the game quickly in Croatia with a new campaign advertising its job-placement services, putting up billboards in Zagreb with the slogan “Got Fired?” and a picture of Trump with a box in his hands labeled “Oval Office Stuff.”

