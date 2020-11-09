Images Show Global Reactions to U.S. Presidential Election Results

On pins and needles for days as the votes were counted, the announcement that Joe Biden had won the U.S. presidential election on Saturday produced a burst of excitement around the world, as many people weary of an “America First” Washington breathed an emotional sigh of relief.

Photo by Markus Schreiber/AP Marianne Hoenow from Connecticut celebrates the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris in front of the Brandenbug Gate in Berlin, Germany.

Connecticut native Marianne Hoenow waved an American flag outside Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate after the news was announced, while a small group of women danced nearby in celebration.

In the hometown of Vice President–elect Kamala Harris’s maternal grandfather in India and the surrounding region, overjoyed villagers set off firecrackers, carried placards, and offered prayers after they awoke Sunday morning to the news.

Photo by Aijaz Rahi/AP An elderly villager holds a placard of U.S. Vice President–elect Kamala Harris during celebrations for her victory in Painganadu, a neighboring village of Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris’s maternal grandfather.

Photo by Andy Wong/AP A man passes photos of Joe Biden on display at a restaurant where he visited in 2011 as U.S. vice president, in Beijing, China.

Likewise, in the town of Ballina, Ireland, the ancestral home of President-elect Biden, residents hung American flags in shop windows and atop buildings as they prepared for celebrations.

Photo by Peter Morrison/AP Catherine Hallahan waits for the celebrations to start in Ballina, Ireland.

The American election was followed closely around the world and the final decision made front page headlines globally.

Photo by Darko Bandic/AP A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring what resembles US President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croatia.

Britain’s Sunday Times screamed “Sleepy Joe wakes up America” with a photo of a woman draped with an American flag celebrating. The Sunday Telegraph, meantime, stated plainly “It’s time for America to heal.” In Germany, a frequent target of Trump’s, the Berliner Kurier newspaper made a pun on the German word for “nightmare”—albtraum—saying “The AlbTrump is over.”

Photo by Kiichiro Sato/AP A screen shows a broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo.