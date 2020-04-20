Even Though We Aren’t Traveling, We Can Still Support Sustainable Tourism

The COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis that tests our ability to collectively respond and adapt as responsible global citizens. But so often, from crisis comes opportunity.

And while the coronavirus pandemic has brought so much challenge and uncertainty, it presents travelers with a chance to reflect on our past experiences and prepare ourselves to make positive differences through our future trips. Collectively and individually, we have the opportunity to undertake a smart, responsible recovery and commit to making tangible changes to the way we’ve been traveling. Related During the Pandemic, It’s Time to Stay Put—and It Goes Against Our Core Values At CREST, one of our focus areas is providing travelers with the tools they need to be good stewards of our planet. Many consumers want to make choices that help combat climate change and support biodiversity conservation, but they may not know how. In fact, a 2019 Booking.com report found that 70 percent of global travelers surveyed would be more likely to book an accommodation knowing it was eco-friendly, but 72 percent were not aware of the existence of eco-labels for vacation accommodations. Research shows that the demand for sustainable travel experiences is growing, but that demand needs to be paired with reliable information to inform travelers’ decision-making.

From CREST’s perspective, there’s lot that you can do to protect the environment on your next trip. When it comes to eco-labeling for accommodations, we recommend looking for certification programs that follow international best-practice standards. The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) accredits and recognizes certification programs for both hotels and tour operators, and travelers can look up the lists of these programs through the GSTC website. A growing number of tourism businesses are also joining the community of Certified B Corporations. B Corp Certification measures how a company’s operations and business model affect workers, community, the environment, and customers. In general, travelers should look for hotels that have been designed in harmony with the local surroundings, have programs that protect the natural environment and contribute to impactful community projects, use renewable energies and energy efficient technologies, minimize waste, collaborate with local artists, and source products and employment locally. Don’t be afraid to ask questions—hotels that are truly working to protect the environment and support the local community should be happy to share their practices. The choices you make around transportation are also critically important. Before you book your travel, check to see what low-carbon or public transportation options are available to you. When deciding how to get to your destination, first consider public transportation, then driving, and lastly, flying. When flying, choose direct flights in economy class, and offset the carbon emissions from your flights to mitigate your carbon footprint. We recommend using carbon offsetting websites run by nonprofits that provide advocacy and education around clean energy and climate change, while also passing as much of the donation as possible to the project of your choosing. The most important thing is ensuring that the project itself is Gold Standard Certified, which uses U.N. protocols and the Sustainable Development Goals to assess every project. Carbonfund.org is a great resource, and one that CREST used to offset our carbon output in 2019.