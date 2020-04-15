How to Help the World When You Can’t Leave the House

During the COVID-19 crisis, you can do a lot more from your couch than you may realize.

If you, like I did, feel the need to take more action than clicking the “donate” button, there are a number of things you can do at home and online to help out during this pandemic. Volunteer-finding platforms such as Idealist and VolunteerMatch help you find the right cause and organization for you, and both have options for filtering remote-only and coronavirus-specific opportunities. Some of these are one-time events, and others require a more regular commitment. Here are a few we’re interested in: Make masks and donate them to local organizations As the CDC and hospitals across the country ask that we all reserve medical-grade masks for health-care workers on the frontlines, there’s an increasing need for homemade cloth masks for the rest of us, and especially for local aid organizations. If you like sewing, there are a number of mask tutorials online. Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores is currently leading a donation drive and will send donated masks to local hospitals. You can also check with local medical facilities, food kitchens, nursing homes, and community organizations on your own to find out other places accepting mask donations. Write letters to the elderly in nursing homes Social isolation is often a problem in elder care facilities, but now that most are closed to visitors, it’s an even bigger problem. You can help fight loneliness and become a remote friend to the elderly in care facilities in your area or even in other parts of the country. Love for the Elderly is asking for kind, hand-written letters to send to senior facilities. Also consider reaching out to nursing homes in your area to see if they’re accepting puzzles, coloring books, and clipped articles from magazines and newspapers. Translate COVID-19 information for the public Translators Without Borders works to improve humanitarian communication for the innumerable aid organizations around the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is looking for individuals to help with translating documents that will convey important information about the virus and how to prevent its spread to people around the world. Even if you aren’t fluent in another language, you can also volunteer to help map language data, identify key COVID-19 terminology, and monitor social media for misinformation. Staff a crisis lifeline The coronavirus pandemic is not only triggering anxiety for many but it has also disrupted a lot of in-person support systems, and crisis hotlines are seeing an increase in demand as a result. Most of these organizations, like Crisis Text Line or Suicide Prevention Lifeline require a specific commitment from their volunteers, who need to be trained in proper response. But if you’ve ever considered helping out at one, now is the perfect time to do so. How to volunteer remotely for ongoing humanitarian efforts

