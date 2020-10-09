Women finally get their due at these hotels, which put their stories front and center.

share this article

Women’s accomplishments are honored in art, literature, film, and museums, and now even hotels are celebrating the ladies who have had an impact on our history—and our lives. By booking a stay at one of these eight hotels, you’re sure to learn something new about the incredible women who’ve shaped our country in a tangible way. C. Baldwin Houston In fall 2019, Houston got a new boutique hotel with a story to tell when C. Baldwin, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, opened. The hotel is named after Charlotte Baldwin Allen, one of Houston’s unsung leaders, who was overshadowed by her husband as a founder of the city even though she used her inheritance to finance the city’s beginnings. The hotel features design by Houston-based Rottet Studio led by Lauren Rottet, and Kate Rohrer of Rohe Creative; crafted details like a 111-foot living plant wall shaped in an “X” remind visitors to make their mark in the world, inspired by a time when Baldwin was unable to sign her own name to legal documents when conducting business matters. Original portraits of fierce Houston women with flashy cars shot by local photojournalist Elizabeth Conley adorn the 354 guest rooms. Meeting rooms provide background on the notable Texan women for whom they are named, like Barbara Jordan, the first African American elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction, and Miriam Ferguson, the first female governor of Texas. Courtesy of Woodlark/Provenance Hotels Woodlark brings even more style to the PDX hotel scene. Woodlark Portland, Oregon At Woodlark, which opened in late 2018, guests find art by Portland local Maja Dlugolecki, and original botanical photographs by the Portland-born photographer Imogen Cunningham, known for her portraiture and still lifes. But the hotel pays homage to one woman in particular in its gorgeous bar, Abigail Hall. The brainchild of Portland food and beverage maven Jennifer Quist, Abigail Hall is named after Oregon suffragette Abigail Scott Duniway, founder of a women’s rights newspaper and vocal advocate for women’s voting rights. The intimate, 40-seat bar is in the space that formerly housed the Ladies Reception Hall of the Cornelius Hotel (the first iteration of the hotel, built in the early 1900s). The hall was a gathering place for the early 20th-century suffragettes of Duniway’s time. An emerald-tiled fireplace, custom-made chandelier, hand-painted wallpaper, a reproduction of the penny-tile floors and coffered ceiling from 1911, and cartoons by current New Yorker cartoonist Elisabeth McNair depicting suffragettes all add to the elegant atmosphere. Courtesy of Riggs Washington D.C./Jennifer Hughes At Riggs Washington D.C., nab a craft cocktail at Silver Lyan and then lounge in one of the First Lady–inspired rooms. Riggs Washington D.C. Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

The first U.S. outpost by the Lore Group—behind European hotels Pulitzer Amsterdam and Sea Containers London—the Riggs Washington D.C. brings a sophisticated boutique hotel to the nation’s capital. Once home to Riggs National Bank, the hotel debuted in February 2020 and has received plenty of buzz for its bar program; it’s home to Silver Lyan, the first U.S. bar helmed by global cocktail master Ryan Chetiyawardana (“Mr. Lyan”). But the hotel smartly uses its D.C. location to pay homage to some of Washington’s larger-than-life first ladies with 4 of its 15 suites. For example, the Caroline Harrison Suite incorporates blue and white patterns as a nod to Harrison’s role in starting a collection of porcelain that later developed into a tradition for the White House. The suite’s decor includes an assortment of decorative Wedgwood Jasperware and other porcelain items. The Louisa Adams Suite features a baby grand piano and references to other musical instruments like a wall art display made from violins to highlight Adams’ love of music. Courtesy of Belva Lockwood Inn/Ian Barrett-Sargent of Tioga Media The five-room Belva Lockwood Inn in New York State honors its namesake’s feminist legacy. Belva Lockwood Inn Owego, New York Belva Lockwood was the first woman admitted to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court to argue a case, and the first woman to run for president of the United States—twice: in 1884 and 1888—even though women didn’t yet have the right to vote. A tireless advocate for gender equality, Lockwood ran a boarding school for young women in Owego, in the Finger Lakes region of New York State, from 1863 to 1865. In 1878, the original building was removed and a new Victorian home was built on the site. Fast-forward to 2019, when Julie and Ike Lovelass restored the property as the five-room Belva Lockwood Inn, which honors Lockwood’s legacy. Photos and other paraphernalia are displayed throughout the hotel, a book about Lockwood is placed in each room, and the hashtag #BeLikeBelva adorns T-shirts available for purchase online or at the inn. The Lovelasses also host lunch and dinner tours on a weekly basis, which teach guests about Lockwood’s remarkable life and her accomplishments. Courtesy of the Herwood Inn/Yannis Malevitis Music lovers find their groove at the Herwood Inn. The Herwood Inn Woodstock, New York

Article continues below advertisement