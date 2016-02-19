Home>Travel inspiration

How to Have the Most Relaxing Day in Mexico City

By Sarah Baird

Feb 19, 2016

From the March/April 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard
Zen and the art of coffee-drinking

Courtesy of Cardinal

Zen and the art of coffee-drinking

Where to dial back the hustle and bustle of Mexico's capital

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Mexico City's Roma district is a great place to find local designers, memorable food, and compelling art. It’s also maddeningly crowded. Luckily, that can be avoided. Follow this itinerary to dodge (most of) the craziness.

2 P.M. Your Caffeine Fix
Cardinal was the first shop in town to take coffee really seriously. Unlike the vibe in many cool cafés, handpoured cups aren’t served with a salty attitude. It’s a friendly neighborhood spot where you can read the paper in peace and enjoy a solid cappuccino at the same time. Calle Córdoba 132

3:00 P.M. Get Lit Here
 English-speaking locals come to Under the Volcano, the city’s most celebrated English-language bookstore, to practice their skills. Discover books by obscure Latin American authors and American writers on Latin America (e.g. Kerouac’s apt B-side, Mexico City Blues). Celaya 25

4:30 P.M. A Time-Warp Museum
 Housed in an art nouveau mansion, MODO—Museum of the Objective of the Object—is an odd keyhole into everyday pre-21st-century life. You’re up close with items ranging from washing machines that were used in the 1800s to funky skateboards from the 1970s. Colima 145

6:00 P.M. Lofty Libations
 Run by a veteran of New York City’s Le Bernardin, Máximo Bistrot attracts a crowd of dedicated foodies, most of whom are not clued in to the new upstairs bar. Enjoy highbrow snacks (jamón ibérico), herb-driven cocktails (order any with bourbon), and kick your feet up on leather seats. Tonalá 133

>>Next: Weekend Guide: Savor Guadalajara's Red Hot Art

popular stories

  1. When Will We Travel Abroad Again?

    Tips + News

  2. What to Expect if You Plan on Flying This Summer

    Tips + News

  3. Cancun, Los Cabos Reopen to Tourists in June

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories