How to Get a New View of Pearl Harbor

A rainbow appears out the left side of the plane as we cross over Oahu’s North Shore. It had been a bumpy, rocky flight up to this point, proof that this 1944 Warbird was certainly built for speed and not comfort. But it’s all part of the experience, and I’m beginning to enjoy myself. Beyond the rainbow, I can see from mauka (mountain) to makai (ocean) and all the greens, yellows, and blues that color the island.

Over the intercom, my pilot draws my attention to a point offshore. That’s the direction the Japanese flew in from, he tells me, and now we’re going to pick up their path and follow it back to Pearl Harbor. Suddenly, all my grade school history lessons begin to come alive in front of me.

But when we turn, and the pilot tells me we’re on the path, something changes. My mind hesitates for the first time. Should I really be enjoying this?

On December 7, 1941, about 18 years before Hawaii became a state, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor. The attack began at 7:55 a.m. and took only one hour and fifteen minutes. More than 2,400 people were killed, and 19 ships were damaged or destroyed.