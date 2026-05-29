No Tickets? No Problem. The Best World Cup Experiences Are Happening Beyond the Stadium Gates

For 38 days this summer, from the opening match on June 11 through the July 19 final, 11 cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup—and festivities will not be confined to stadiums.

Across the continent, entire neighborhoods, many with generational connections to the 48 competing nations, will transform as bars fill hours before kickoff, TVs turn on in barbershops and bodegas, and restaurants start serving dishes inspired by visiting teams. Add in FIFA’s free fan zones and the thousands of unofficial watch parties, and this summer of soccer is shaping up to be a serious party.

We asked local fans in four U.S. host cities known for their sporting culture and football-fanatic communities where to find the buzziest World Cup atmospheres in Boston, Kansas City, Houston, and Philadelphia. Spoiler: It’s all happening outside the stadium gates.

Related: Last-Minute World Cup Trips May Be Easier—and Cheaper—Than Expected

Boston

For unbeatable Boston atmosphere, head to the massive, multi-level sports bar Banners Kitchen & Tap which is showing all 104 World Cup matches. Courtesy of Banners Kitchen & Tap

Home to the Patriots, the Red Sox, and the Celtics, Boston has a sports culture that guarantees the city will show up for soccer’s greatest tournament, both inside Gillette Stadium—located in Foxborough, about 25 miles south of the city—and well beyond it.

Downtown’s City Hall Plaza is hosting the fan festival, but for serious World Cup energy, head deeper into Boston’s neighborhoods.

At the Haven in Jamaica Plain, Scottish owner Jason Waddleton is running a three-day football event centered around the June 13 Haiti versus Scotland match, complete with a bagpiper, hundreds of kegs of the Glasgow-brewed Tennent’s lager, and traditional Scotch meat pies. Waddleton is expecting an electric atmosphere, bolstered by the Tartan Army (traveling fans of Scotland’s national soccer team) and members of Boston’s 70,000-strong Haitian community.

“The people make the World Cup,” he says. “Without them you don’t have one.” For Haitian-centered celebrations, visitors should head to Little Haiti International Cuisine restaurant in the Hyde Park neighborhood or Hue Boston, a Haitian American–owned speakeasy in central Back Bay.

Waddleton also recommends La Fonda Colombiana Antiguo Kiosko, “an old-school, late-night Colombian place in East Boston” that will be “epic” for Colombia matches, as well as Banners Kitchen & Tap in the West End for a “classic sports-watching experience.”.

Houston

Match dates: June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29, July 4

Venue: NRG Stadium

Fan festival: , June 11–July 19 (free) June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29, July 4 East Downtown , June 11–July 19 (free)

Germany, Curaçao, Portugal, Uzbekistan, Cabo Verde, the Netherlands, DR Congo, Sweden, and Saudi Arabia—the teams playing in Houston this summer are as diverse as the city itself. Anyone following one of these teams to Texas is also buying a ticket to one of America’s great food cities.

Local pitmaster Don Nguyen of Khói Barbecue is a guide to both soccer and snacks. A pioneer of Viet-Tex barbecue and a lifelong sports fan—“My mom, who comes from a family of soccer heads, named me after the G.O.A.T. [Greatest of All Time], Diego Maradona”—he will cook every Saturday and Sunday lunchtime in June at dive bar Trash Panda in Northside Village. Head there for big-screen soccer with a side of miso-infused mac and bò lá lốt (grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves).

When not behind the smoker, Nguyen will be watching the U.S. versus Paraguay and Mexico versus South Africa games at the Phoenix, a Montrose neighborhood pub that reliably draws a big soccer crowd.

East Downtown (EaDo) is host to both the official fan festival, and Pitch Live, a pop-up watch party concept cocreated by Brian Ching, Houston Dynamo FC’s all-time leading scorer. Running throughout the group stage matches, the parties will feature big screens, Texan food, and DJs. Ching is also behind Pitch 25, a permanent indoor soccer pitch and beer garden nearby, which is also showing games.

For EaDo dining, Nguyen recommends the Original Ninfa’s, a 50-year-old restaurant specializing in Tex-Mex. Its classic fajitas pair well with a visit to Shell Energy Stadium, the home of the Dynamos, which is hosting free, ticketed watch parties for each of Mexico’s three group games (June 11, 18, and 24), as well as the U.S. versus Paraguay game on June 12. These matches are not being played in Houston.

Kansas City

Expect to find Argentine, English, and Dutch fans congregating at Strange Days Brewing, a soccer-obsessed sports bar in Kansas City. Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-op

As the official base camp for Argentina, England, the Netherlands, and Algeria during the tournament, Kansas City is set to attract some of the most passionate traveling fan bases.

Argentina will be headquartered in the Berkley Riverfront district, a waterside neighborhood with some great watch spots, thanks to its proximity to CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team. The riverside Two Birds One Stone beer garden will be bouncing when Lionel Messi and team make their tournament debut against Algeria on June 16.

Strange Days Brewing, in the historic River Market neighborhood, is another established soccer stronghold showing every match. Co-owner Chris Beier grew up playing the game alongside U.S. 2014 World Cup veteran and Sporting Kansas City legend Matt Besler; he has one tip for visitors: “I would immerse yourself with the Netherlands fans and just flow with wherever they go.”

That makes the June 25 match between the Netherlands and Tunisia a date worth planning for. Ahead of the game, thousands of Dutch supporters will perform their ritual walk to the fan festival. Look for the orange double-decker bus followed by a swaying, arm-linked, orange-clad crowd performing the “left-right” dance.

On days when the Dutch aren’t playing, Varsity Club, Chicken N Pickle, and Casual Animal are reliable KC spots to find your crowd. If you’re in town for the tournament’s first matches on June 11 which are both being played in Mexico, the strip of Latino establishments on Southwest Boulevard, including taquerias and tamale shops, is where Mexico fans will be watching their team take on South Africa.

And over in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood, the St John’s Catholic Club, founded by Croatian immigrants in the late 19th century, packs its basement bowling alley on international match days. On June 17, local fans will be hoping Croatia’s opening game, being played in Dallas, is a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final against England, when Croatia won 2-1.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia will host both America 250th birthday celebrations and a World Cup match on the Fourth of July. Photo by Elevated Angles/Visit Philadelphia

Match dates: June 14, 19, 22, 25, 27, July 4

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Fan festival: , East Fairmount, June 11–June 19 (free, registration required) June 14, 19, 22, 25, 27, July 4 Lemon Hill , East Fairmount, June 11–June 19 (free, registration required)

If you don’t have tickets for the six matches taking place at Lincoln Financial Field, Southwest Philly is where you want to be.

Home to Africatown, a region of neighborhoods including Kingsessing, Cedar Park, and Elmwood Park, this area is where much of the city’s African diaspora resides. For Ghana versus Croatia on June 27, and Côte d’Ivoire’s games against Ecuador (June 14) and Curaçao (June 25), the African Cultural Alliance of America (ACANA) is sponsoring free, open-to-all watch parties with beer gardens, DJs, and food from local restaurants on 55th Street. “

There will be a vibe,” says ACANA’s communication director Kou Dolo. “There’s no other way to put it.” She highlights chef Abdarahmane Diop’s African Small Pot restaurant, which plates up West African cuisine, as another watch spot, as well as the jollof rice-serving Kilimandjaro in West Philly.

Côte d’Ivoire’s first game also falls on the same day as South Philly’s Odunde festival, the biggest African American street festival in the country, providing a natural double billing.

For a watch venue closer to the stadium, Foday Turay, the team manager of Southwest Philly soccer squad Salone FC, suggests Stateside Live!, a multi-venue sports-watching complex that can host up to 9,000 fans.

And it’s worth sticking around for Philadelphia’s final World Cup match on the Fourth of July. The city will already be in full celebration mode for America’s 250th anniversary, with fireworks and a huge free concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway featuring Philly favorites including Will Smith and hip-hop group The Roots. Turay recommends catching the display from the steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.