Tobias Gourlay writes about sport, travel and, increasingly, sports travel. Based in the UK, he’s built city breaks around Chicago Bulls games, crossed continents to catch the San Francisco Giants at home, and would drop everything to see the Cincinnati Bengals playing in primetime.

Recent assignments have also taken him fishing in Scotland, hiking in California’s High Desert, and to the opening of an airport lounge in Hong Kong. His life’s work is to see all 63 U.S. national parks.