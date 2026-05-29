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Tobias Gourlay

AFAR Contributor

Tobias Gourlay writes about sport, travel and, increasingly, sports travel. Based in the UK, he’s built city breaks around Chicago Bulls games, crossed continents to catch the San Francisco Giants at home, and would drop everything to see the Cincinnati Bengals playing in primetime.

Recent assignments have also taken him fishing in Scotland, hiking in California’s High Desert, and to the opening of an airport lounge in Hong Kong. His life’s work is to see all 63 U.S. national parks.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Left: Pitch 25 soccer; right: Khói Barbecue platter
Where to Travel Next
No Tickets? No Problem. The Best World Cup Experiences Are Happening Beyond the Stadium Gates
May 29, 2026 02:58 PM
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Tobias Gourlay