How to Spend Summer Days Outdoors in Breckenridge

Clean mountain air, bountiful sunshine, and 100 miles of trails to explore—this is summer in and around Breckenridge, Colorado, where family adventures await. E-bikes whir alongside a murmuring river on the paved Blue River Recreation Path. Little feet run the Trollstigen Trail loop to meet a massive wooden giant lounging peacefully in the forest.

Gondolas glide up and down steep cables, granting stunning views of the evergreen-filled mountain landscape. From wildflower hikes to alpine slides and kid-friendly hotels, every family member will delight in this sunny mountain town.

Hike Trollstigen Trail

An easy, one-mile loop, Trollstigen Trail leads curious hikers into the woods where they’ll encounter Isak Heartstone: a 15-foot-tall wooden troll sculpture by artist Thomas Dambo that kindly smiles down at visitors. This fairly flat path, built with accessibility in mind, is suitable for visitors using walkers, wheelchairs, or strollers, so the whole family can venture out to take photos with Breckenridge’s gentle giant.

Attend Breckenridge’s Wildflower Week

See mountain flora at peak bloom during Breckenridge’s Wildflower Festival. Courtesy of GoBreck

Stop and smell the flowers at Wildflower Week in Breckenridge, a free 11-day festival that celebrates the flora of the Rockies during their peak bloom. This July, families can embark on guided meadow hikes, take creative workshops with kid-friendly crafts, and enjoy botanical-inspired snacks (and cocktails for the adults). It’s the sights, smells, and tastes of summer bundled into one festival.

Walk or e-bike the Blue River Recreation Path

A family outing on Breckenridge’s paved bike trail. Courtesy of GoBreck

Lace up your walking shoes—or hop on one of the many e-bikes available for rent around town—to follow the scenic route of the Blue River Recreation Path. This paved trail follows the Blue River for miles, connects to other towns in Summit County, and is a favorite among runners, cyclists, and dog walkers.

Ride the alpine slide and gondola at Breckenridge Ski Resort

The Alpine Slide is a thrilling way to experience an activity only found in the mountains. Courtesy of GoBreck

Head to Breckenridge Ski Resort for a variety of on-mountain summer activities at Epic Discovery. Here, you can soak in beautiful mountain scenery while enjoying all-ages activities.

Coast down an alpine slide, pan for gems, ride the free BreckConnect Gondola to get sweeping views of the surrounding 13,000- to 14,000-foot peaks, and bounce on a bungee trampoline. These are just a few of the activities you can enjoy at the resort.

See artwork in the “Other Worlds” exhibit

Get your creativity flowing at Breckenridge International Festival of the Arts, a four-day event running from August 20–23, 2026. This festival mesmerizes visitors with imaginative, multisensory displays of art, film, theater, and live music, including a pedal-powered stage for bands. Wander into the Other Worlds exhibit by artists Jill Hadley Hooper and Sadie Young, whose installations draw in viewers of all ages with themes of nature, mountains, animals, and monsters.

Go on a horseback ride through the Rockies

For an Old West adventure that everyone can enjoy, try horseback riding in Breckenridge. Take a leisurely ride on a local trail through the woods lining the Tenmile Range or set out on the open range further north of town. There are options for beginners and experienced riders alike, so everyone in the family can saddle up and explore nature on four hooves.

Stay in a hotel the whole family will love

The Residence Inn swimming pool is perfect for cooling off after mountain adventures in Breckenridge. Courtesy of GoBreck

A great summer vacation includes kid-friendly, comfortable lodging. For family togetherness that extends after the day’s outings, plan your stay at Residence Inn Breckenridge, Hotel Alpenrock, or Grand Colorado on Peak 8. These hotels boast amenities like outdoor swimming pools and hot tubs, board games, spacious rooms, and convenient locations with easy access to shops in town and nearby mountain trails.