8 Restaurants Worth Visiting in Breckenridge

A summer in Breckenridge is more than just gorgeous mountain scenery—this small town in the Colorado Rockies offers an abundance of mouthwatering dining experiences for every palate. Enjoy a gourmet meal in a James Beard Award–winning chef’s restaurant; sip cocktails at a laid-back après spot that hums with locals and visitors; attend a food festival, then plan an afternoon tour and spirits tasting at the world’s highest distillery. There’s lots to unpack in the vibrant food and drink scene in Breckenridge, and it makes for a summer vacation you’ll be craving to repeat.

Dine at award-winning restaurants

The chef’s counter at Rootstalk Courtesy of GoBreck

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply want a delicious meal, several fine-dining restaurants in Breckenridge merit a visit. Plan a dinner at Rootstalk or Radicato, two restaurants owned by Matt Vawter, winner of the 2024 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Mountain. You can enjoy an unforgettable meal including made-in-house pasta, Colorado-sourced ingredients, and seasonally crafted cocktails that capture the flavors of summer.

Eat breakfast at favorite local restaurants

Greet each morning in the mountains with a tasty breakfast that will kick-start the day. Freshly baked cookies, quiche, bagels, and cinnamon rolls at Clint’s Bakery & Coffeehouse pull in hungry diners seeking sweet baked goods paired with strong coffee. Late risers craving blueberry pancakes or a hearty omelet can head to family-owned Blue Moose Restaurant, where breakfast is served all day.

Lunch with a mountain backdrop. Courtesy of GoBreck

Sip craft cocktails and beers at an après spot

The best hikes and bike rides end with drinks and food with friends—even better when enjoyed on a sunny patio with mountain views and live music. Among the many après patios in Breckenridge, Shifty Lifty is a popular spot for cocktails and generously sized sandwiches. Beer lovers can make their way to Breckenridge Brewery on Main Street to quench their thirst with an assortment of ales, lagers, sours, saisons, and more.

Burgers and beers at an apres spot in Breckenridge. Courtesy of GoBreck

Shop at the Farmers Market

Enjoy a leisurely afternoon at the Breckenridge Farmers Market to browse tables and stalls overflowing with leafy greens, freshly picked fruits and vegetables, local dairy products, and baked goods. Held every Thursday from June to September, this open-air market is the ideal place to grab hiking snacks or ingredients for a home-cooked dinner.

Or do your shopping on the weekend at the Breckenridge Sunday Market at Main Street Station, which also runs June–September. Pick up a fluffy loaf of bread and a jar of locally made nut butter for a picnic on the trail.

Tour the Breckenridge Distillery

Enjoying freshly made cocktails at Breckenridge Distillery Courtesy of GoBreck

Not every distillery can boast that their spirits are made with snowmelt water right from the Rocky Mountains. A behind-the-scenes tour at Breckenridge Distillery reveals the wonder that goes into each award-winning bottle, and includes a complimentary spirits tasting. Stay for dinner and enjoy a juicy, Colorado-sourced steak at the Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant.

Attend a food festival

Foodies gather from far and wide to attend the summer food festivals in Breckenridge. In June, the Breckenridge Agave Festival celebrates the succulent used to make tequila and mezcal, while local chefs make dishes to serve alongside the spirits.

The Breckenridge Food and Wine Festival in July and the Breckenridge Wine Classic in August feature wine-pairing dinners, live music, and hundreds of wines to taste from all over the world—with a stunning mountain backdrop. And, for the carnivores and whiskey-lovers, August’s Breckenridge Hogfest is a bacon- and bourbon-tasting paradise.

Drink foraged teas at Wild Tea Time

Bring a mug and join Breckenridge naturalists for an afternoon Wild Tea Time. These experts will guide you through a tasting of wild teas brewed from ethically and sustainably foraged local plants. Wild Tea Time participants will learn about the medicinal qualities of local flora in Breckenridge, as well as how to forage safely and responsibly on their own.

Have a relaxing dinner at your hotel

Drinks at the Hotel Alpenrock Canary Speakeasy Bar Courtesy of GoBreck

You don’t have to go far for a great meal in Breckenridge, especially when your hotel has a restaurant just downstairs. The Carlin invites travelers to stay and dine on Main Street. The inn has four luxury hotel suites upstairs, a restaurant on the main level, and craft cocktails in the tavern downstairs.

Guests can find a great dining option at Hotel Alpenrock, too. Its restaurant, Edwin, serves modern mountain-inspired fare such as tender bison short ribs and crispy, open-fire pizzas topped with elk meat and bison meatballs. Slip into the hotel’s hidden bar, the Canary Speakeasy, for after-dinner drinks and live music.