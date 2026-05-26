7 Puerto Rico Hikes with Caves and Coastlines

At about 3,500 square miles, Puerto Rico is smaller than most states in the U.S., but it’s absolutely brimming with geographical, biological, and cultural diversity—all of which is perhaps best experienced on foot. Whether you favor laid-back walks and paved paths or are an experienced hiker who’d relish the chance to tackle a muddy scramble in one of the few tropical rainforests in North America, you’ll find just the right trail, garden, farm, forest, or other outdoor adventure to stretch your legs with these recommendations.

Hike the only rainforest in the U.S. National Forest system

El Yunque is ideal for walking and hiking (and cooling off under one of the waterfalls). Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Less than an hour from Puerto Rico’s busy, vibrant capital, San Juan, is the 28,000-acre El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest system. Pull off the highway at the town of Palmer to delve into the forest’s canopy of tabonuco, yagrumo, tree ferns, and sierra palms.

Stop by the park’s visitor center, El Portal, to get tips from rangers about their favorite trails and current conditions. Inevitably, someone will steer you to Juan Diego Trail, an easy path that’s about 700 feet long and leads to the 15-foot Juan Diego waterfall. After hiking to its base, you can reward yourself with a plunge in the cool mountain water.

A series of other trails, ranging from beginner to strenuous, thread across El Yunque’s landscape. El Toro Wilderness Trail is likely to be the least busy but prepare for mud and to climb over rocks and fallen trees. Whichever hike you choose, listen for the signature call of the coquí, a tiny tree frog that’s endemic to the Island and the soundtrack of the rainforest.

Go on a guided tour of a coffee farm

Agriculture has long been an important part of Puerto Rico’s history and economy, and you can learn more about some of its signature crops at one of several coffee farms, like Hacienda Buena Vista, a 19th-century coffee farm on the southern side of the Island. Today, it’s a historic preservation site run by the organization Para la Naturaleza.

A visit here takes you along paths beside old canals once fed by the Río Cañas. The trails also take you to the waterfall that gave Buena Vista its name.

Along the way, your guide will point out flora that differs from the plants and flowers in the rainforest. Here, coffee bushes and cacao plants are the dominant vegetation of the mountain ecosystem. Historically, the farm also produced corn flour and grew fruit for the original owners, the Vives family.

Walk in the University of Puerto Rico Botanical Garden

The University of Puerto Rico’s Botanical Garden features nine distinct spaces, including the Bamboo Chapel. Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Often overlooked by visitors, the University of Puerto Rico’s Botanical Garden is a spectacular 280-acre site featuring more than 30,000 plants, many of which are native to Puerto Rico. The garden’s nine sections include the Bamboo Chapel, Monet’s Garden, the Palmetum (where palms are the main attraction), and Heliconias and Gingers.

The garden offers guided walks for groups of 10 or more visitors. You could also easily spend the better part of a day here wandering on your own. The well-kept paths will lead you among dozens upon dozens of flowers you’ve only ever seen in bouquets.

See karst caves in Guajataca

The Guajataca State Forest Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Most visitors to Puerto Rico stick to its main destinations (San Juan, Ponce, Rincón) and the coasts, which means missing a different side of this complex, enchanting Island. Its northern karst zone has only recently begun to draw the attention of visitors, especially those who enjoy hiking in stunning landscapes.

The Guajataca State Forest, just one part of karst country, is an ideal place to get an introduction to another facet of Puerto Rico. You’ll find 27 miles of trails winding past limestone caves that boast impressive stalactites and stalagmites.

A popular destination for those seeking more low-key cave exploration is Cueva Quintín Rivera. Note that trail conditions vary and caves don’t have handrails or lighting, so come equipped and manage expectations.

Visit San Cristóbal Canyon

San Cristóbal Canyon Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

The Caribbean’s deepest canyon, San Cristóbal Canyon is in the heart of Puerto Rico’s Cordillera Central mountain range, carved out by the Río Usabón over millennia. See epic views by hiking the canyon’s loop trail. The moderately challenging route yields incredible panoramas of the gorge, which is 750 feet deep in some places, and of the El Ancón waterfall cascades 300 feet down the canyon’s face.

You can certainly hike this trail on your own or link up with Para la Naturaleza for fascinating guided tours with staff who will point out some of the 695 plant species and 144 animal species found here, including seven endemic reptile species. More than half of Puerto Rico’s native birds live in the canyon, so you may want to bring binoculars.

Explore Cabezas de San Juan

La Zanja is a coastal trail in the Cabezas de San Juan Nature Reserve Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

To balance your time on the Island’s beautiful beaches with more active excursions (or simply skip the beach time altogether), make your way to the Cabezas de San Juan Nature Reserve, which features the coastal trail, La Zanja. Weaving across the beach, over rocks, and through trees, the moderately challenging La Zanja will give you all the scenery Puerto Rico is known for—water in every shade of blue and green, sugary sand, and an endless horizon.

If you’re hiking at high tide, it’s almost impossible to avoid getting wet, so bring a dry bag, a pair of water shoes, and a change of clothes. You’ll know when you’ve reached your destination: a protected natural pool, where you can snorkel, splash, or just float and wonder how soon you can come back for your next visit.

Walk the fields of La Zafra

Finca La Zafra is a family-run agroecological farm in the town of Gurabo. The “Harvest + Cook” experience begins with a guided walk through the farm and its surrounding forest to learn about the Island’s agricultural history and the recent resurgence of farming. Then, help pick guava, tomatoes, plantains, and more, and get ready to taste the just-picked produce during an outdoor lunch hosted in the farm’s photogenic bamboo grove.

These are just a few of the best walking and hiking experiences in Puerto Rico. Whether you stay on the beaten path or opt for the less-traveled one, you’ll find plenty of scenic ways to experience Puerto Rico’s amazingly diverse landscapes and culture.