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Sponsored by Discover Puerto Rico   •  May 26, 2026

Puerto Rico’s Food and Adventure Scene Is Thriving

Mountain bike parks, vineyard stays, chef-driven dining, and hands-on agritourism experiences are among the many ways to enjoy Puerto Rico beyond sun and sand.
Dishes being served at Bohemia Cocina en Movimiento in Cayey

Dishes being served at Bohemia Cocina en Movimiento in Cayey

Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Along with Puerto Rico’s world-renowned sights, such as the El Yunque rainforest and its abundance of beautiful beaches, more surprising experiences also fill this small Island. From inventive dining to farm visits and tours of artisanal rum distilleries, here are some of our favorites.

Go skydiving

You probably know that snorkeling and scuba diving are spectacular in Puerto Rico, but did you know you can skydive here, too? Those who aren’t afraid of heights can take a tandem leap from 14,000 feet and experience the Island from above. Skydive Puerto Rico promises views of the mountains and the Atlantic Ocean and can even arrange beach landings.

Tour a rum distillery

Ron del Barrilito is Puerto Rico’s oldest rum producer.

Ron del Barrilito is Puerto Rico’s oldest rum producer.

Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico/Giovan Cordero

Considered the rum capital of the world, Puerto Rico is home to several rum distilleries, many of which you can tour—with tastings included. In addition to Bacardí in Cataño, just outside of San Juan, and Don Q in Ponce, you’ll find Ron del Barrilito, the Island’s oldest producer of rum, in Bayamón.

Ron del Barrilito has been distilling Puerto Rico’s best-known spirit since 1880. Visitors today can opt for one of three tours—a rum-tasting, mixology, or heritage tour, which focuses on the history of the family that founded the brand.

Visit a brewery or winery

Lesser-known than Puerto Rico’s rum legacy are the plentiful options for beer and wine. The Island has a burgeoning craft brewery scene and even produces wines.

Head to the brewhouse and taproom at Boxlab Brewing Co. in Aguadilla for locally brewed beer, and try the Cocotero, a toasted coconut milk stout. The brewery also has a tap room in San Juan.

For wine, look to Utuado, where Puerto Rico’s only vineyard, Finca Vista Bella, awaits. Here you can take a tour, taste the variety of wines produced, and stay at its vineyard inn.

Mountain bike at Salinas Gravity Park

Most visitors to Puerto Rico miss the Albergue Olímpico, or Olympic training center, which sits visibly just off the highway between San Juan and Ponce. Inside is the Caribbean’s first bike park, Salinas Gravity Park. Especially attractive to experienced riders, it has large gap jumps, step downs, and drops on challenging terrain. The park’s dirt track runs through dry terrain that features occasional natural hazards like iguanas.

Dine in the mountains at Bohemia Cocina

For years, San Juan was considered the only place to go on the Island if you wanted fine dining. Today, the expanded culinary landscape encompasses many other cities and towns, including some tucked deep in the Cordillera Central mountain range. Bohemia Cocina en Movimiento in Cayey creates exceptional dining experiences, with some blending innovative menus with art and music.

The restaurant’s Jazz in the Mountains event takes place monthly and features a prix-fixe, curated dinner (including options for guests with dietary restrictions) paired with a live performance by renowned Puerto Rican jazz artists. While reservations aren’t required, they’re strongly recommended.

Visit the Frutos del Guacabo farm

The farmstand at Frutos del Guacabo farm

The farmstand at Frutos del Guacabo farm

Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Agriculture and agritourism in Puerto Rico have been experiencing a revival, with a new generation of farmers taking to the land and reimagining a future dominated by Island-grown produce. Learn more about the movement at Frutos del Guacabo in Manatí.

The farm specializes in growing edible flowers and microgreens, raising goats, and making cheese from their milk. Visitors can tour the farm and taste the fruits of the farmers’ labor.

Discover Puerto Rico’s next generation of chefs

A dish at El Gallo Pinto gets a finishing touch.

Dishes being served at Bohemia Cocina en Movimiento in Cayey

Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

These days, Puerto Rico’s top chefs are looking to helm restaurants beyond the capital. They’re partnering with farmers (or starting farms themselves, in some cases) and others to create delicious meals throughout the Island in immersive farm-to-table dining experiences and restaurants with distinctive concepts.

The weekend-only restaurant, Aldeana, is in the small mountain town of Cidra. An intimate 12-seat spot in San Juan, Epicuro features a constantly changing menu driven by themes. (The Leonardo da Vinci Dinner and Escoffier’s Titanic Menu Dinner are a couple of recent ones.)

On the west coast, Rincón’s Chef’s Garden is the Caribbean’s first certified sustainable restaurant. In the southern town of Guayama, El Gallo Pinto, led by James Beard Award finalist Ángel David Moreno Zayas, calls itself a “chicken joint” but is much more.

Puerto Rico’s richness means new activities and experiences, and opportunities for surprise, always await. See our local’s guide to Puerto Rico to learn more about what the Island has waiting for you.

Discover Puerto Rico
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