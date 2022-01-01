Kelly Magyarics, DWS, is a travel, food, beverage and lifestyle journalist, copywriter, content marketer and wine and spirits educator. Her travels have given her the opportunity to take part in a healing ceremony with a shaman at Machu Picchu, craft her own gin at the Plymouth Distillery in England, foot tread grapes in a traditional lagar in Portugal’s Douro Valley, attend the king’s coronation in Bangkok, Thailand, explore the volcanic ash vineyards on the Greek island of Santorini and sip Methode Cap Classique while watching the sunset at the top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kelly has extensive wine and spirits knowledge and training, including holding the Diploma of Wine Studies (DWS) from the renowned Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET). She is also BarSmarts certified and holds the Wine Location Specialist certification from the Center for Wine Origins. Kelly also completed Kevin Zraly’s Windows on the World School in New York City, as well as a series of Master classes offered by the Sommelier Society of America.

Kelly’s work has appeared in publications and websites including AFAR, Lonely Planet, Liquor.com, Wine Enthusiast, Food Network, Modern Luxury, Islands, Matador Network, TripSavvy, Cheers, Fodor’s, The Tasting Panel, The Clever Root, Nightclub & Bar, Global Traveler, WhereverFamily, Alcohol Professor, Washington Post Express, Los Angeles Travel Magazine, DC Refined and Washington Life. She is also the former Editor-in-Chief and Global Content Manager of Craft Spirits Exchange and has served as a Technical Writer creating accessible end-user and operational documentation.