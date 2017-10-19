If you’ve spent time traveling alone for business, you know that nothing smells as sad as the lingering odor of a room-service cheeseburger the morning after. But you probably also know that another night at a table for one just off the hotel lobby can be a heartbreaker.

So instead of sitting down for a plate of social anxiety with a side of boredom bordelaise, consider some other ways to spend your evening hours.

1. Find a meeting. Whatever organization you’re a card-carrying member of (professional, political, or pathological), there’s bound to be a chapter in the city you’re visiting. Check the website’s meeting calendar or drop a line to someone with an organizational title. If nothing’s on the schedule, perhaps there’s a chance for a one-on-one at an associated event.

2. Explore meatspace. By which we mean the physical embodiment of your virtual life. Chances are you’ve got LinkedIn friends in Lincoln, Facebook friends in Fresno, and follow Instagrams in Indianapolis. Consider a real-life encounter for a change. This strategy gets points for ease since it’s simple to send a low-commitment message within the app.

3. Expand your passions. Do like opera? Ceramics? Rockabilly? A quick Internet search of the local alt-weekly, Facebook events, or Meetup (yes, that’s still a thing) could land you at a celebrity book signing at a local bookstore, or an all-ukulele jam session.