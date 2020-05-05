This $30 Hobby Is Keeping Me Sane Right Now

Not just for grannies anymore, cross-stitching allows me to meditate on far-off places while COVID-19 keeps me stuck at home.

Don’t let this youthful visage and the age listed on my passport (31) fool you—I am a grandmother at heart, especially in times of stress. When things get crazy, I retreat and lose myself to soothing activities like hand-making cavatelli pasta while watching Golden Girls reruns or piecing together a jigsaw puzzle while watching Agatha Christie adaptations on the BBC. My latest old-lady obsession is cross-stitching, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. I picked up a needle and hoop about six months ago, inspired by the snark and sass of the Instagram account @subversivecrossstitch. I had wanted to create a little saying surrounded by a floral border that would remind me not to default to a bitchy reaction when I got frustrated at work. Turns out, making the thing was better than just having it. The methodical practice of stitching words into fabric is wonderfully meditative; I found that the message of my piece became like a mantra as I focused on adding to it, bit by bit. Plus, stabbing something thousands of times is a great way to channel any anger or anxiety. Photo by Maggie Fuller A work in progress, this sequoia grove pattern is based on a vintage national parks poster.

Once you've mastered the idea (or if you can't find a kit you like), you'll want to invest in your own supplies. Hoops go for about $3 to $5 each at craft stores and on Etsy, and you can usually reduce your price-per-hoop by buying multipacks. You don't need a new hoop for every project, but many people like the look of a finished piece "framed" in its hoop. I like small pieces, so I prefer four-inch or five-inch hoops, but six inches is a good, versatile size. Chances are you already have a needle that works. Try raiding that travel sewing kit you bought once when you lost a button—you want something thin enough that it won't stretch the holes of your cross-stitch fabric. But you can also buy needle packs for as little as $2 or $3.

