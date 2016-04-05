Have You Tried One of These Wacky Australian Ingredients?

By Lee Slims
Apr 5, 2016
From the May/June 2016 issue
Photo by Bella Galil
Meet Australia's redclaw yabby
Saltbush, wallaby, and redclaw yabbies are staples of Aussie cuisine
The much ballyhooed Sydney pop-up of Copenhagen’s renowned restaurant Noma focused the food world’s attention on some seriously unusual native ingredients. Here are three intensely Aussie edibles you can still taste around town:
Saltbush
Outback cred: A hardy, astringent leafy green traditionally used as sheep feed and as a “bush-tucker” by Aboriginal people.
Try it: Roasted in the wood-fired oven and served with a rich and spicy fermented chili at Ester.
Wallaby
Outback cred: Like kangaroo, only furrier and cuter. And way tastier.
Try it: Cantonese-style, braised with soy sauce and sugar, then cut with black bean and chili, at Billy Kwong.
Redclaw yabbies
Outback cred: Australia’s answer to crawfish, but meaner
Try it: Shucked and sweet on buckwheat pikelets (blini) with cultured cream and lemon jam at Bennelong.
