So You Wanna Spring Break in Australia?

Words to the wise: A solid trip to Australia should be a bit longer than your average spring break—no shorter than 10 days if you can swing it—and if you're ready to take your Epic Trip this year, now is one of the best times to visit our friends down under. It's almost harvest time in Oz, so it's a wine-lover's dream. And for everyone else, there's the famously gorgeous beaches, curious wildlife, and easy-to-meet locals. Here's how to enjoy your spring break in Australia, no matter what your interests.

For Surfers, Hikers, and Adventurers: New South Wales

You might know New South Wales's most famous city, Sydney, but not know much about the rest of Australia's southeastern state. For those who are into hiking and peeping amazing wildlife, the Blue Mountains are a must. Luxury lovers shoud stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley Resort & Spa, where you're smack-dab in the middle of the stunning UNESCO World Heritage area. You can explore the mountains by a private horseback ride or guided nature tour, which the resort can arrange for you. The property also offers the kid-friendly "Junior Ranger" program, where your little ones will look for fossils, learn bush survival techniques, and make arts & crafts.

Beach bums should head to Bondi, a Sydney suburb and one of Australia's surfing meccas. It's got bohemian vibes, chill cafés, excellent shopping, and top-notch people watching. Bondi has scenic oceanside bushwalks (the Aussie word for 'hike") and it's home to one of the most Instagrammable places in the world, the Bondi Icebergs Club pools. Plus, it's developed a great food scene in the past couple years.

For Food and Art Lovers: Melbourne

Before Sydney's great food resurgence, Melbourne was the go-to food-lover's destination in Australia. Home to a high volume of the country's most acclaimed restaurants, an obsessive coffee culture, and great cheap eats, you'll have a difficult time choosing your meals (and snacks) when you're in Victoria's capital. Die-hard food obsessives must visit Attica, chef Ben Shewry's masterpiece of a restaurant—one of those places where big-name chefs around the world go to geek out. On any given night, you might be served a tiny wallaby-blood pancake or salted red kangaroo scented with bunya bunya, a coniferous tree native to Queensland, Australia. It's not just about serving cuddly-looking animals in delicious ways, though: Shewry is most famous for, above all things, a simple potato "cooked in the earth it was grown." The newly extended tasting menu features 21 small courses of dishes crafted from foraged and locally sourced ingredients. Vegetarians need not fret—Attica offers a veggie-friendly tasting menu, too.