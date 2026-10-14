Travel InspirationCities We Love
By Sucheta Rawal
  •  October 14, 2026

Visiting This Upstate New York Town Feels Like Traveling 100 Years Back in Time

Time moves slowly in East Aurora, thanks to hand-bound books, stained glass, leatherwork, and other Art Deco and Victorian crafts.
Two people walk by the Aurora Theatre with neon sign on Main Street in East Aurora

Take a walk down Main Street in East Aurora, where it could be 2026 or 1926.

Photo by Sharon Cantillon

In the town of East Aurora, I stepped into a brick building where a young man was precisely hand-setting tiny but heavy lead letters of the alphabet into a machine. He looked up and told me I had walked into one of the oldest running printing presses in America.

The New York town, 20 miles from more industrial Buffalo, is a haven for antique arts. Since the Victorian era, it’s attracted creatives, writers, and free-thinking visionaries from across the world, who opened businesses dedicated to glass, hand-hammered copper, furniture, printmaking, and music. Today, master artisans are still preserving those century-old crafts.

“East Aurora is not a place, but a state of mind,” says Don Vilder, third-generation owner of an old-fashioned household “five-and-dime” store called Vildler’s 5 & 10, as he referenced an Elbert Hubbard quote from more than a hundred years ago. Hubbard was a former soap salesman-turned-publisher who founded the Roycroft artisan community in East Aurora during the 1890s.

Roycroft started with printing then grew to include workshops for hand-bound volumes, quarter-sawn oak furniture, hand-hammered copper, and modeled leatherwork, helping establish East Aurora as a center of the American Arts and Crafts movement. Today, that tactile legacy hums through the walkable, lively village.

Here’s how to slow down this fall to enjoy the harvests and crafts in East Aurora.

Try your hand at these arts and crafts shops

High pile of snow outside building with tall chimney (L); tray of metal letters in small squares (R)

The Roycroft Campus has a printing press and other vintage crafts.

Photo by JoanneStrell/Shutterstock (L); photo by Sharon Cantillon (R)

At the Roycroft Campus Press, visitors can sign up for hands-on workshops and events or one of many tours to see living traditions in action, like letterpress printing with movable type, linocut block prints, book illumination, hand-hammered coppersmithing, leatherwork, stained glass making, and woodworking. If you want to pair craft with folklore, choose the candlelit Roycroft Campus Eerie Tour, which unpacks Victorian legends and ghost lore.

Browse for handmade metal pieces, ceramics, glass, woodwork, prints, paintings, and jewelry at the Copper Shop Gallery, housed in Roycroft Campus’s original metal-smithing building from 1902. Time your visit for autumn to catch the maker-filled Roycroft Campus Fall Show, which gathers regional craftspeople, jewelers, potters, and woodworkers for demonstrations, sales, and food. Or attend the East Aurora Art Society’s annual Fall ArtWalk at the beginning of each October, when village storefronts and pop-up galleries celebrate the region’s contemporary visual artists. Near Main Street, take a hands-on pottery-making class at MUSEjar, and view rotating paintings at Meibohm Fine Arts.

Other things to do in East Aurora

Two people in Adirondack chairs next to large mural of flowers in bier garden at 42 North Brewing Company

Enjoy a fresh-hopped harvest pint in the beer garden at 42 North Brewing Company.

Photo by Sharon Cantillon

Beyond its arts and crafts scene, East Aurora offers plenty of ways to enjoy unrushed fall colors. Take a leisurely hike or horseback ride on the many trails in the 633-acre rolling estate and equestrian pastures of Knox Farm State Park.

Back along historic Main Street, lose track of time at the nostalgic Vidler’s 5 & 10, a 1930s-era store with toys, candy, books, kitchenware, whimsical gifts, and retro holiday stocking stuffers. Walk down the block to catch a first-run or classic film beneath the glowing neon marquee of the vintage 1925 Aurora Theatre, where original murals painted by children’s book illustrator Margaret Evans Price line the lobby.

Cap the evening with live roots music around the fire pits on 42 North Brewing Company’s taproom, or join the boisterous Buffalo Bills fans to watch a football game (fueled by craft taps and crispy wings) at the Bar at Main & Hamlin.

Where to eat

Two women in black T-shirts behind counter at bakery, with sweet rolls in foreground, shelves of bread in background

Elm St. Bakery smells like coffee grounds and fermented dough.

Photo by Sharon Cantillon

On weekends, smell the irresistible, buttery perfume of wood-fired hearth breads wafting from Elm Street Bakery, where you can get freshly roasted coffee and seasonal baked goods like warm coffee cake muffins and caramel apple french toast.

New York’s reputation for fantastic pizza is upheld at Pizzeria Florian, which the Italian 50 Top Pizza guide ranked in the top 50 in the USA; here the crust is the star of any order.

Enjoy standard steaks and seafood risottos alfresco on the patio of Rick’s on Main, or try a mortadella and pistachio sandwich or steaming bowl of meatball-topped “red sauce” pasta along with on-tap hard cider at Marta’s Market, a cozy neighborhood fixture on Main Street.

To finish, squeeze into the legendary watering hole Bar-Bill Tavern for the ultimate, regional cool-weather indulgence: steaming, hand-carved beef on weck piled high with horseradish alongside Cajun honey-butter wings.

Best hotels in East Aurora

Diners seated among heat lamps on peristyle at the Roycroft Inn

Sleep in a historical building at the Roycroft Inn.

Photo by Sharon Cantillon

History and design enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the American Arts and Crafts movement at the Roycroft Inn, a 1905 National Historic Landmark detailed with mission-style oak and original murals painted by 20th-century landscape painter Alexis Jean Fournier.

For a cheeky period setting, Beneath the Bank redesigned a financial vault into moody boutique suites themed after outlaws like Bonnie and Clyde.

Meanwhile, craft beer lovers can bunk at the Lofts at 42N, where overnight guests can get complimentary taproom pours and growler fills, see an active brewhouse floor through second-story observation windows, and sip craft cans stocked in their room.

Sucheta Rawal
Sucheta Rawal is an Atlanta-based writer and speaker who covers food, culture, meaningful travel, and sustainable tourism. Her work has appeared in Afar, National Geographic, Time, and CNN Travel. She founded the nonprofit Go Eat Give in 2011 to promote cross-cultural understanding through travel, food, and community engagement, and she is the author of the five-book Beato Goes To children’s series.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Arial view of the skyscrapers and parks of Downtown Detroit and the Detroit River during the day
Art + Culture
The Detroit Neighborhoods That Shaped Black Culture—and the Artist Keeping It Alive
Sponsored by
Lit up skyline of downtown Detroit at night
Museums + Galleries
This Detroit Liquor Store Is Also One of the City’s Most Exciting Art Galleries
Sponsored by
Elton Monroy Duran’s mural entitled The Dream Picker, in Mexicantown, Detroit depicting a farmworker with dark hair and mustache wearing a sun hat holding an apple in one hand with his other hand over his chest, with a basket of apples next to him and a crowd of people, a large church building, and the Mexican flag behind him
Art + Culture
The Murals Turning Detroit’s Mexicantown Into an Outdoor Gallery
Sponsored by
Anastasia Pagonis, with light brown hair wearing a white crop top and knee-length jean shorts and using a white cane, and her friend, a woman with dark blonde hair wearing a gray tee shirt and white pants, walk down the brick sidewalk in downtown Grand Rapids
Museums + Galleries
This Record-Setting Paralympian Discovered How Accessible Grand Rapids Is
Sponsored by
A snowy street lined with brick buildings ending in a large mountain range at sunset in Downtown Telluride
Winter Sports
Telluride Is Where Skiing Meets Small-Town Soul
Sponsored by
An overhead view of a canoe and kayak in the tree-lined river waters surrounding Belle Isle with a road and parking on the right and an observatory on the left
Art + Culture
Detroit’s East Side Is Having a Moment—Here’s Where to Go, According to a Local
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Avila Beach House - exterior with pool and palm tees
Hotel News + Openings
Skip the Big City: 6 New Hotels Making Smaller U.S. Destinations Worth a Trip This Fall
October 12, 2026 11:34 AM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
Left: Fall Colors in Peacham, Vermont; right: Maple creemee pickup in Vermont
Food + Drink
This Vermont Sweet Treat Now Has Its Own Passport
October 9, 2026 06:58 PM
 · 
Michele Herrmann
Exterior of the Head of the Lakes private railcar on Lake Superior with the water and train yard in the background
Train Travel
This Railcar Was the Private Jet of Its Day—Now You Can Experience It on a Train Ride Along Lake Superior
October 9, 2026 09:36 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Chesa Marchetta summer scenery and summer food
Stay Here Next
A Centuries-Old Swiss Alpine Inn Gets an Art-Filled Second Life
October 8, 2026 05:54 PM
 · 
Adam H. Graham
Read More