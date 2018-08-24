Glamp Like a Fancy Pioneer in One of Yosemite’s New Covered Wagons

Now that the Ferguson Fire is 100 percent contained and Yosemite National Park is open again to guests, it’s time to start planning your next trip. Instead of returning to the same campsite or hotel, mix it up this time and go glamping in one of the two brand-new Conestoga covered wagons that are arriving at Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Located 22 miles west of the Big Oak Flat entrance to Yosemite National Park off Highway 120, Yosemite Pines is the first place in Northern California to offer this unique style of glamping. Unlike the covered wagons in which pioneers arrived in California more than 100 years ago, both of these wagons are outfitted with heating and air-conditioning.

Courtesy of Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging The inside of one of the Conestoga wagons at Yosemite Pines

But that’s not the only upgrade. The larger wagon can sleep up to six between a king-size bed and two sets of bunks and the other one can sleep up to four between a king-size bed and a bunk bed. While you can certainly use the fire ring next the wagon to cook your food like a pioneer, there’s also a refrigerator and microwave in each one. The one drawback is that they don’t have private ensuite bathrooms, but restrooms and showers are located just a few steps away.