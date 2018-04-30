Here’s What the Future of Glamping Looks Like

Courtesy of AutoCamp/Aubrie Pick
You pick the spot, and Camp'd Out comes to you.
Across the US, companies are ramping up the glamping game. Here’s where to stay when you want the great outdoors, creature comforts, and next-level hospitality all rolled into one.
Summer is just around the corner and with it comes the opportunity to hit the open road—or take a three-day weekend—and treat yourself to a different kind of hotel room.
Ever been to a beautiful place in the wilderness (or even somewhere less far afield) and thought, “This would make a great site for my dog’s birthday/best friend’s bachelor(ette)/family reunion camping shindig,” but then grown weary at the idea of lugging all the required gear to make it so? Camp’d Out has got you covered. The new company, which launched in March, allows patrons to pick the place for a luxury camping experience, and it does the rest, from setup to tear down. Rent one of its beautiful canvas tents and choose what you want to deck it out with. Mattresses, coolers, plants, even a camp butler are at your disposal. From $1,500.
