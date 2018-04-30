Here’s What the Future of Glamping Looks Like

Summer is just around the corner and with it comes the opportunity to hit the open road—or take a three-day weekend—and treat yourself to a different kind of hotel room.

Courtesy of AutoCamp/Aubrie Pick At AutoCamp Russian River, Airstreams even come with an ensuite bathroom and shower.

For nostalgia hounds

San Francisco. There, redwood trees tower over 23 custom Airstream trailers and 10 safari-style tents The nondescript road to get to AutoCamp Russian River belies the oasis beyond its gates, 75 miles north of. There, redwood trees tower over 23 custom Airstream trailers and 10 safari-style tents

. You’ll enjoy the best parts of camping—baby blue cruiser-style bikes to ride to the river, private fire pits for marshmallow roasts—but get to sleep on plush linens, relax in cozy robes, freshen up with designer toiletries, and uncork a bottle of local vino from the on-site canteen (don’t worry, there’s a wine opener awaiting you in your tent or trailer). If you can't make it to the Russian River, head to Santa Barbara, home to the first AutoCamp, or, starting in January 2019, a new spot in California.

From $180.

Courtesy of Collective Retreats No matter which Collective Retreats location you stay at, you'll find a design-forward aesthetic.

For vista lovers

Having brought high design and five-star hospitality, but not brick and mortar, to luxurious tent camps in destinations such as the

Hill Country, the

, and

,

is coming to Governors Island, off the tip of lower

. Founder and CEO Peter Mack dubs Collective’s approach “Aspen Hospitality”—a blend of traditional hospitality and new, adventurous spirit. “You have all the benefits of an amazing hotel where a fine hotel can’t exist,” Mack says. The Governors Island camp will be no different. When it opens on June 1, tents—and soon, customized shipping containers—will offer unparalleled views of the Statue of Liberty.

From $150.

Photo by Jennifer Young Make your escape to a Getaway House. This one is in a secret location outside of Boston.

For solitude seekers

You may not have the means or motivation to spend two years in the woods as Thoreau did, but Getaway

makes it possible to live the secluded life for the weekend, at least. Tiny cabins (up to 200 square feet) sleep two to four people and include cooking essentials and comfy linens. The locations, kept secret until you book, are a two-hour drive from Boston New York City , and Washington, D.C.

⎯

with another city on the way by the end of 2018. What you’ll lose in cell service you’ll gain in fresh forest air and old-fashioned R&R.

From $100.



Courtesy of Mendocino Grove Play bocce or horseshoes at Mendocino Grove, or go nearby for a canoe ride along the river.

For quintessential summer enthusiasts





Whether you want a place to unwind with your partner or your pooch or have a whole group of pals up for exploring a beautiful and lesser-known part of Northern California,

is the place to stay. Spacious tents—including family options with extra twin and bunk beds—have their own wooden decks and butterfly chairs. The best way to end a summer day of hiking nearby beachside cliffs or wandering the county’s wineries is a return to one of the 60 tents (or maybe a nap in a hammock) on the 37-acre campground, which opens for the season on May 11.

From $120.

Courtesy of Camp'd Out You won't have to worry about where those tent stakes go if you let the folks at Camp'd Out set it all up for you.

For party planners