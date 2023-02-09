G Adventures Is Discounting Tours to Ibiza, Thailand, Bhutan, and More

→ Book now: Up 15 percent off, gadventures.com

Adventure travel company G Adventures is marking down a large selection of its trips to destinations throughout the world.

G Adventures is a small but global tour operator that was founded in 1990 by Bruce Poon Tip, an AFAR 2018 Travel Vanguard winner. The company offers trips that include active and wellness-focused tours, local living tours, itineraries geared toward families and younger travelers, small-ship cruises, and a series of National Geographic Journeys, among others.

From now until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 28, 2023, you can save up to 15 percent on more than 265 itineraries on all seven continents. Trips must depart before October 31, 2023, to qualify for this sale and don’t include flights.

Here are some of the best deals we spotted in this sale to some of the destinations we’re most excited about in 2023:

Thailand: Night Markets and Blue Waters: This 15-day tour designed for 18-to-30somethings gives travelers plenty of time to explore Bangkok as well as Chiang Mai in the north and Khao Sok and Ko Tao in the south. Departures as early as April 2023 are marked down 15 percent to $1,232 per person (from $1,449 per person). It includes all transport between destination and activities, 14 nights of accommodation, plus 10 breakfasts, five lunches, and two dinners.

Hiking Ibiza: You’ll only pay $849 per person (instead of $999) for this six-day hiking tour of the Spanish island of Ibiza, which includes the north coast loop hike at Portinatx beach, a hike from San Josep to Cala d’Hort via Sa Talaia peak, and a circular coastal walk around Na Xamena. The trip includes the aforementioned activities, plus all transport between destinations, five nights at hotels, and five breakfasts.

Highlights of the Trans Bhutan Trail: This 12-day hiking tour that starts and ends in Paro—with stops along the historic Trans Bhutan Trail in between—is marked down as low as $4,759 per person (from $5,599) for departures between June–August 2023. It includes all transportation between destinations, meals, and lodging, plus Bhutan’s $200 daily Sustainable Development Fee for tourists.

