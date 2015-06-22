Four Things You Should Definitely Drink in London

A few weeks ago, I took a quick, three-day detour to London while I was in Europe to do what you all should be doing in the world’s reigning Capital of Great Bars: drink. Here, four killer beverages I can’t stop thinking about.

Happiness Forgets isn’t easy to forget, but it is damn simple to miss. Even with a smartphone, I took a few trips around the block before finding the bar, tucked away on the basement level of a block along Hoxton Square park. My favorite of the many cocktails had to be the crisp and refreshing Tokyo Collins—one of a few fixed items on the rotating menu—which is made with Beefeater Gin, yuzu-infused sake, lemon, grapefruit, and a top-off of soda.

Stay at the new Rosewood London, where the residential, manor-like suites are more similar to palaces than hotel rooms, and you’ll find all the necessary tools and ingredients to mix your own cocktails. Rooms come with complimentary sloe gin, a super popular spirit that is made with sloe berries—and one that I drank often while I was in town. A little bit goes a long way with some lemonade (seen above) or a lime and soda.