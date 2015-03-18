How to Drink Well in London

Right now, London has the best drinking scene in the world. Whether you want to dance with the It Crowd or chug pints at a traditional pub, let this list, numbered from hottest (and most crowded) to places where you can actually hear yourself, guide you.

1. Chiltern Firehouse

The city’s hot spot of the moment is courtesy of André Balazs. Good luck at the door.

1 Chiltern Street, www.chilternfirehouse.com

2. Drafthouse Birdcage

Order the craft Pale Fire ale at the restored 18th-century pub.

80 Columbia Road, drafthouse.co.uk

3. Mission

The food is fresh, the space open, and the vibe Californian (as are the can’t-miss wines).

250 paradise row, www.missione2.com

4. Frank’s

In the summer, Brits flock to Franks, on the top level of a parking lot, for Campari and a view.

Peckham carpark, 95A Rye Lane, 10th Floor, frankscafe.org.uk

5. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels

Parisian transplants opened this wine bar in a courtyard.

6 Neal’s Yard, www.cvssevendials.com

6. Ruby’s

Go for the mojitos served in vintage milk bottles.

76 Stoke Newington, rubysdalston.com

7. Seven at Brixton

A hip crowd downs authentic caipirinhas at Seven inside Brixton Market.

Brixton Station Road, sevenatbrixton.com

8. Old Tom and English [CLOSED]

Here, you’ll find aged-gin drinks in a Barbarella-meets-Mad-Men setting.

187B Wardour Street, oldtomandenglish.com

9. Dandelyan [now Lyaness]

Drinks at this Mondrian hotel bar are spiked with petals, grass, even clay.

20 Upper Ground, www.morganshotelgroup.com/mondrian/mondrian-london/