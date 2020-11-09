Follow the Empire State Trail 750 Miles From New York City to Canada

A 750-mile cycling and walking path from New York City up to the Canadian border, initially announced in 2017, should be finished by the end of 2020 despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

With U.S. bicycle sales across all categories—children’s bikes, cruisers, mountain bikes, even accessories—up at least 75 percent this year (and that was back in April), the timing couldn’t be better for the arrival of the Empire State Trail. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pledged a $200 million investment back in 2017, with most of the funds going to the construction of 350 miles of new trails connecting and supplementing three main trail networks that already exist:

The Hudson Valley Greenway Trail , which starts as a paved route at the southern tip of Manhattan , runs up the city’s west side along the Hudson River, and continues into the Hudson Valley up to Albany

The unfinished Erie Canalway Trail , currently a 365-mile, off-road trail connecting Albany and Buffalo and much of it along—you guessed it—the Erie Canal

The Champlain Valley Trail, an on- and off-road trail that runs from the Capital District in Albany up to Rouses Point, just shy of the Canadian border

“All told, these existing trails represent about 400 miles,” wrote Matt Villano for AFAR in 2017. “Cuomo’s plan would build the remaining 350 miles in three phases, ending in or around 2020. The state already owns most of the land for the new sections.”

“Most of the Empire State Trail route follows ‘rail-trails,’ which are repurposed historic railroad beds, and ‘canalway trails’ built adjacent to sections of the Erie and Champlain Canals. These trails are generally flat, with little change in elevation,” according to details provided by the state of New York.