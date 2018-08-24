Foliage and Fire Pits: Cozy Getaways for the Perfect Fall Weekend

Settle in next to The Logan’s rooftop fire pit after a day of taking in the fall colors at Philadelphia’s green spaces.

Leaf-peeping season brings $460 million tourist dollars into Vermont annually . Do your part at Hotel Vermont in Burlington, the state’s largest city. The hotel’s Top Floor King rooms promote coziness with whirlpool baths, fireplaces, and The Vermont Flannel Company robes. Breathe the brisk fall air on complimentary bikes, then warm up with room-service hot toddies from the hotel’s Bedtime Menu. The property even has an in-house beer concierge to help you navigate the city’s thriving brewery scene. Rooms from $299 per night.

Every year, 3 million people descend on Mount Rushmore—and most of them visit during the summer. Avoid the rush (and heat) with an autumn stay, and glamp in comfort at Under Canvas Mount Rushmore , which debuted May 2018. Looking out at the memorial, the camp delivers fall feels with 80 luxury tents warmed by wood-burning stoves, as well as s’mores around the campfire and a host of outdoor activities (kayaking, rock climbing, gold panning) to get your blood pumping. Tents from $174 per night.

Whether canvas tent or clapboard inn, city boutique or sylvan lodge, these nine U.S. getaways all have something in common—a fresh, cozy vibe that’s especially appealing in autumn. As the air turns cooler, these retreats heat up, offering fire pits, fall fare, and fiery-hued leaves galore . From California’s wine country to Vermont’s Green Mountains, here’s where to escape this September, October, and November.

Home to the Liberty Bell and a host of chic eateries, bars, and shops, the City of Brotherly Love brims with history and hipster cred. In the center of it all, The Logan is a sleek home base complete with “Rocky” bathrobes and rooftop fire pits that are particularly inviting come autumn. You don’t even need to leave town to immerse yourself in colorful foliage: City green spaces like Fairmount Park, Morris Arboretum, and the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden all ignite in the fall. Rooms from $299 per night.

Courtesy of Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville The Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville was modeled after European lodges.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville

Asheville, North Carolina

More than 100 types of deciduous trees give the Asheville area one of the longest and most vivid leaf displays in the country. And with one of the highest numbers of breweries per capita in the country, the city’s annual Oktoberfest is one for the books. Sold? Indulge the fall weekend of your dreams at the boutique Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, which is inspired by European lodges and awash in antler chandeliers, leather wall coverings, and a grand fireplace. Midweek rooms from $299 per night; weekend rooms from $549 per night.

Courtesy of Washington School House Hotel The Washington School House Hotel was once an actual schoolhouse.

Washington School House Hotel

Park City, Utah

The Washington School House Hotel, an actual 1889 schoolhouse turned luxury property, offers 12 antique-filled guest rooms. After hiking, biking, and strolling along Main Street in the autumn chill, enjoy the hotel’s toasty amenities, such as heated bathroom floors, a steamy hillside pool and hot tub, and an outdoor fire pit fashioned from a 2002 Park City Olympic torch. Then, for the ultimate foliage vista, soar over the Wasatch and Uinta mountains in a hot-air balloon with Skywalker Balloon Company or Park City Balloon Adventures. Rooms from $480 per night.

Courtesy of Beaver Creek Resort Take in the yellows and golds of autumn aspen from the deck of Trappers Cabin.

Trappers Cabin

Beaver Creek, Colorado

Hikes, chairlift rides, and ATV excursions on Gore Mountain are all the more scenic in the fall, when the area’s thick aspen groves turn golden. Bring your whole crew to Trappers Cabin, a four-bedroom Beaver Creek Resort property perched at 9,500 feet. The log-beam chalet supplies autumnal bliss in the form of Jacuzzi soaking, fireside cocoa drinking, and leaf-peeping from the private deck. Cabin rentals from $999 per night.

Courtesy of Harmon Guest House Make Harmon Guest House your homebase while exploring Sonoma’s many harvest events.

Harmon Guest House

Healdsburg, California

After recovering from wildfires in fall 2017, Sonoma County is back in a big way, and fall is the prime time to experience the grape harvest and see vines shift to shades of gold, crimson, and burgundy. The area’s buzziest new address is the 39-room Harmon Guest House, opening in early September in downtown Healdsburg. Get in on pop-up wine tastings around the hotel’s rooftop fire pit, then take advantage of wine country events like the Sonoma County Harvest Fair (October 5–7), the World Championship Grape Stomp (October 5–7), and the Sonoma County Extra Virgin Festival (November 3). Midweek rooms from $309 per night; weekend rooms from $599 per night.

Photo by Ron Cadiz In addition to an outdoor campfire, the North Branch Inn boasts a wood-burning stove indoors.

North Branch Inn

North Branch, New York