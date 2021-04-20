Troutbeck
Although Troutbeck’s current incarnation only opened in 2017, the estate property has stood in the Upstate New York town of Amenia for considerably longer. It started in 1765 as an inn and tavern and, over the years, has hosted some of America’s most celebrated literary greats, from Mark Twain to Ralph Waldo Emerson. While the historic home now includes plenty of modern comforts, it also retains many of its old-fashioned features, from the wood paneling in the cozy living room to the enchanting Walled Garden, which was constructed over a century ago to house the then-owner’s collection of clematis. The property also has a lovely outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, an elegant ballroom that’s popular for weddings, and a range of stylish rooms and suites, many with big windows, four-poster beds, and deep soaking tubs.