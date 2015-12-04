Everything You Need to Know About Australia’s Coolest Wine Regions

The food revolution, like elsewhere, has revitalized Oz’s restaurant scene, with demand for top notch, locally grown, organic produce resulting in a new wave of thrilling foodie destinations.

Same goes for the wine.

A new generation of curious, well-traveled, and environmentally conscious producers are taking advantage of Australia’s excellent climate and terrain to make wine that is sophisticated but utterly surprising. Lay off the high alcohol Shirazes and bulk wines sold on the merits of colorful animal logos and experience wines from these regions instead. Many are so new, they haven't left the country.

Perth: An urban wino paradise

Great Southern: For the quirky stuff

Adelaide: A slice of France down under

Adelaide Hills: wines with serious character(s)

Photo by Juan Alberto Garcia Rivera/Flickr Adelaide Hills

Melbourne: home to ahead-of-the-curve producers

Photo by Henry Burrows/Flickr Yarra Valley