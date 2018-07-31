Escape a City Without Leaving It in 15 Innovative Urban Parks

Slip into a secret garden. Climb to a rooftop oasis. Stroll an elevated park. To get a fresh angle on a city, take a walk on its green side.

We are drawn to cities for their dazzling lights, their bustling streets, and their dynamic cultural blends. But sometimes we need a break from the noise, the crowds, the urbanness of it all. And when we find a green space—tucked between buildings, growing from a wall, blooming in a reclaimed lot—another side of a city reveals itself. “Humans have this incredible ingenuity to turn little corners of spare space into remarkable green resources for the public,” says Toby Musgrave, the author of Green Escapes: The Guide to Secret Urban Gardens (Phaidon, 2018), which features a diverse collection of more than 260 urban parks and gardens around the world. For travelers, parks—particularly ones off the beaten path—offer both a new angle on a city and a place to simply absorb your experience. “I love walking in cities, but at some point, you need to sit down, have a sandwich, rest your feet, and just reflect on what you’ve seen,” Musgrave says. For his book, he sought out visually arresting, lesser-known sanctuaries with a story to tell. “Each one has its own individual character, but they are all three-dimensional works of art,” he says. Here, you’ll find our suggestions (as well as Musgrave’s) for the best places around the world to find peace, draw inspiration, take in the view, or go for a stroll. Because the most stimulating urban jungles have a bit of the actual jungle in them, too. Photo by Daniel Shipp Kookaburras and parrots even like relaxing in Wendy's Secret Garden.

Where to find peace

These little-known gardens offer a chance to pause and reflect. 1. Wendy’s Secret Garden, Sydney

*A Toby Musgrave favorite

Tucked between Lavender Bay and Clark Park, this garden exists because one woman wanted to reclaim her life after the deaths of her former husband and her only child. Fueled by grief, Wendy Whiteley transformed a derelict rail yard in Sydney into a whimsical, vibrant space full of native ferns, bright flowers, and Bangalow palms. Photo by Margot Kalach Read a book in Mexico's Biblioteca Vasconcelos Greenhouse, next to the library. 2. Biblioteca Vasconcelos Greenhouse, Mexico City

Beloved for its suspended bookshelves and enormous whale skeleton, Mexico City’s “megalibrary” is a sanctuary for more than just books. In a 6.4-acre botanic garden, an abandoned factory repurposed as a greenhouse shelters an array of palm trees and an aromatic garden of native plants. 3. St. Dunstan-in-the-East Church Garden, London

An English parish church built in 1100, Saint Dunstan in the East was first damaged in the 1666 Great Fire of London. It was restored but again ravaged during the Blitz in 1941. Instead of rebuilding, the city of London used the church’s shell to create a public garden in 1967. Halfway between the Tower of London and London Bridge, this Gothic green space offers a refuge from the city and a reminder of its resilience. Photo by Brett Bulthuis Photography Though Tree House no longer holds a Guinness World Record, it's still an impressive sight. Where to get inspired

Space-efficient, environmentally friendly, and easy on the eyes, these living buildings are the future of green architecture. 1. Tree House, Singapore

At the time it was completed in 2013, the Tree House’s 24,640-square-foot, west-facing green facade, which spans 24 floors, broke the Guinness World Record for largest vertical garden. The 429-unit building is as green as its surrounds: It’s located in Singapore’s park-filled District 23, and from their apartments, residents can enjoy a view of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Upper Peirce Reservoir. Courtesy Of Namba Parks Find respite from Osaka's bustle in Namba Parks. 2. Namba Parks, Osaka

*A Toby Musgrave favorite

Created in 2003 on the site of Osaka’s former baseball stadium, Namba Parks is a meandering green space incorporated into a massive shopping mall. A rock canyon winds through the mall, and each terrace offers something to be discovered: Tree groves, waterfalls, and vegetable gardens await among boutiques and restaurants.