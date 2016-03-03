Drinking It In: Ryan Chetiyawardana

The London-based cocktail impresario loves getting lost, eats and drinks as locally as he can, and wishes the rest of the world could embrace the Italian aperitivo tradition. Last year, Chetiyawardana’s Dandelyan Bar in London won Best New International Cocktail Bar at Tales of the Cocktail—the Oscars of the cocktail world—and he was also named Bartender of the Year.

Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

I’ve been very lucky to have traveled a huge amount, but I’d love to go to Colombia or Brazil to taste all the amazing fruits I hear about that can’t travel outside their locale.

What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

Edinburgh still feels like home, but I don’t think I’d ever tire of visiting Tokyo.

Do you have a travel ritual?

Eat and drink local!

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

I don’t have any regular rituals I don’t think, although I’ll take music with me everywhere so I can sing in the shower!

Sorry, you only get to eat one regional cuisine for the rest of your life. What is it?

Kaiseki in Kyoto.

Edinburgh still feels like home for Chetiyawardana Flickr.com/NH53

What one piece of advice would you give to someone traveling abroad for the first time?

Eat like the locals, get drunk in a dive bar, and don’t lose your passport.

Describe your travel personality in three words.

Happy-go-lucky.