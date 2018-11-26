Decked-Out Hotels in the U.K. and Ireland to Get You Into the Festive Spirit

These hotels, with glamorous light displays, over-the-top trees, and even a gigantic gingerbread train, are sure to put you in a holiday mood.

share this article

The holiday season brings joy, music, food, and lots of lights. For some of the ultimate in decorating inspiration, look to our friends in the UK and Ireland—they really know how to go all out, turning their inns, lodges, and grandes dames into true winter wonderlands. With trees adorned by world-famous fashion designers or Christmas-themed cocktail bars or perfectly placed ornaments, these bedecked hotels will impress everyone—grinches included. Courtesy of Claridge's Diane von Furstenberg designed the Christmas tree at Claridge's in London. Claridge’s London A legendary grande dame hotel in the Mayfair neighborhood, Claridge’s is known for its annual Christmas tree created by a famous designer. This year, longtime guest and famed fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg debuts “The Tree of Love” on November 27. The tree resides in Claridge’s lavish art deco lobby for the holiday season, where guests of the hotel and those just wanting to take a peek can admire it in all its glory. This is the ninth year the hotel has invited designers to style the tree—previous tree stylists include Karl Lagerfeld and Dolce & Gabbana. For guests who stay over the holiday, the Christmas package includes a welcome bottle of Champagne, storytelling and crafts for children courtesy of entertainers Sharky & George, a horse-drawn carriage ride around Mayfair, caroling on Christmas morning, and a Christmas lunch. All suites include a decorated Christmas tree and adults’ and children’s stockings. Carols sung in the chapel at Bailiffscourt is a highlight of the hoilday season. Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa Climping, England Nestled on 30 acres of private land on the Sussex coast of England, about 70 miles south of London, Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa is a cozy country retreat. Christmas here is all about invigorating walks on the beach, board games by the roaring fire, and unwinding at the spa in the afternoon. The hotel gets decked out in classic red and green decor, but the 13th-century chapel—where caroling performances are held during the holiday season—is the must-see. Strung with hundreds of lights and covered in candles, the intimate stone chapel absolutely shines. On Christmas Eve, there’s a post–midnight Mass supper, and on Boxing Day (December 26) there will be a Champagne reception followed by a magnificent gala dinner in the candlelit Tapestry Restaurant. Courtesy of The Balmoral A concierge puts some finishing touches on the tree at The Balmoral. The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel Edinburgh

Article continues below advertisement

Gold is the thing this year at the storied Balmoral. For their decorations, the hotel partnered with Scotland’s noted jewelry house Hamilton & Inches, which created the property’s majestic clock in 1902. This year’s design is inspired by Hamilton & Inches’ upcoming Scottish gold collection, launching in early 2019. A 15-foot spruce takes center stage in the lobby of the hotel and is hand-painted with gold leaf in a nod to the pieces in the Hamilton & Inches showroom. The tree is dressed with 3,000 crystals and 2,500 lights. Related Be Our Guest: The Showstopping Hotels Redefining Modern Hospitality But the gilded adornments don’t stop with the lobby. They continue in the Scottish Gold cocktail at the recently opened Brasserie Prince Bar. And for those who want even more gold, dates are still available for overnighting in the hotel’s signature suite, the Scone & Crombie, which will also be given the Midas touch. Guests staying in the suite during the holidays can have the Golden Christmas Experience, which includes a trip to the Highlands to visit a working gold and silver mine; a stop at the jeweler’s Edinburgh showroom to meet with Master Jeweler Chay McClory; and a bespoke piece of jewelry made from Scottish gold. Courtesy of Ashford Castle It takes more than three days to decorate the Noble Fir Christmas tree at Ashford Castle. Ashford Castle Cong, Ireland A glorious five-star hotel inside a 13th-century castle in County Mayo, Ireland, Ashford Castle, part of the Leading Hotels of the World, already embraces red and green in its decor, so it’s always Christmas-ready. But that doesn’t mean the hotel doesn’t go all out for the holidays with a 25-foot tree in the lobby that takes more than three days to decorate. Martin Slattery, the estate gardener, chooses the noble fir each year, while resident florist TJ Quinn is in charge of the traditional design, which incorporates lots of fresh evergreens, pinecones, spiced fruits, and red berries. This year, the tree will sparkle with clear glass baubles and figurines, warm white lights, and classic French red ribbon bows. Six wooden treasure chests with red poinsettias inside will be arranged under the tree. Henrietta Hotel London For those who enjoy smaller boutique hotels, London’s Henrietta Hotel is just the thing. Opened in 2017 in Covent Garden inside a stylish town house, the hotel’s 18 rooms feature a sophisticated yet playful design. Courtesy of Henrietta Hotel Find coziness and a little kitsch at the Henrietta Hotel this season.

Article continues below advertisement