How to Make a Midnight Pupp

There’s more to this drink than its distinctive name.

“I recommend you take a midnight poop,” said the vest-wearing twenty-something bartender. The advice caught me off guard, but after all, I was in Karlovy Vary, a historic Czech spa destination where, since the 14th century, princes, potentates, artists, and ordinary people have been coming to restore their health. This town of about 60,000, known as Carlsbad in German, overflows with curative waters that trickle from a dozen different public fountains. Six seconds into my perplexed stare, the bartender opened the drink menu and ran his finger down the page until it landed on the words “Midnight Pupp.” I was in a place called Jan Becher’s Bar, located in the basement of the Grandhotel Pupp.



Ah—it was the pronunciation of that last word. A Midnight Pupp, a cocktail. It all made sense now.



The distinctive Pupp ingredient is Becherovka, a local liqueur that has long been considered medicinal. When I lived in Prague in the 1990s, I acquired a taste for Becherovka. In 2003, the French company Pernod Ricard bought Becherovka and expanded its global distribution. I began to see the spirit stocked in liquor stores and bars at home in New York City and quickly started keeping a bottle of it in my freezer at all times.

Made up of around 20 herbs and spices, Becherovka has a tingly and bitter flavor profile that can be summed up as “essence of forest.” The recipe has been a secret since its first concoction in the early 19th century, and supposedly, only a handful of people on the planet know exactly what goes into it. So during a recent visit to Prague I decided to make the 90-minute journey west to meet one of those people, Vladimir Darebnik, director of operations at Becherovka. Every Wednesday, either Darebnik or master blender Bohuslav Pich, another person in on the secret, spends two to three hours in a sealed room, weighing and hand mixing all the herbs and spices for a new batch.



Within minutes of meeting Darebnik in the Jan Becher Museum (which housed the original commercial Becherovka distillery before a shiny new one was built in 2010), I called out names of ingredients to see if any would stick: Ginger? Darebnik laughed and shook his head from side to side. Clove? He bit down on his lower lip and looked away. Was I onto something? Cinnamon?

