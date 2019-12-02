Use These Cyber Monday Travel Deals to Save Big on Your Next Trip

When you book through December 2, you can take 50 percent off best available rates for stays through March 31, 2020. The sale is valid on all room types, with the exception of the Workshop Residence, R2BC, R3B, and East Suite.

For those who prefer downtown to the beach scene, the East is located right in the heart of Miami’s Brickell financial district and within walking distance of some of the city’s best restaurants and nightlife. The hotel’s east-meets-west vibe extends all the way through to the South American fare at its restaurant to the Bali-inspired decor at the rooftop bar .

At only $99 a night, a long winter weekend at the sophisticated, centrally located Logan Hotel in Philadelphia is hard to pass up. Book this deal on Cyber Monday for travel through March 31, 2020.

Both California properties are offering 30 percent off the best available rate for one-night stays and 40 percent off stays of two+ nights on bookings made through December 3, 2019, for stays before March 31, 2020.

This is your chance to stay at two of the coolest new hotels in S.F. and Santa Monica. If you’re heading to San Francisco, make sure to go to Charmaine’s, the see-and-be-seen rooftop bar and lounge. For those checking into the Santa Monica property that just opened in June 2019, get a reservation at Onda, the new restaurant from the chefs behind L.A.’s Sqirl and Mexico City’s Contramar.

It is offering 50 percent off Sunday through Thursday stays for travel dates from December 1 through March 17, 2020. Book by December 6, 2019.

Despite being a stone’s throw from the charming Napa Valley town of Calistoga, Calistoga Ranch feels like a secluded oasis in its private canyon surrounded by oak trees, rolling hills, and a lake. The woodsy resort features individual luxury lodges, a restorative spa with healing mineral pools, and the upscale dining venue the Lakehouse Restaurant and Lounge.

Who doesn’t love a great throwback hotel, especially in Hollywood? This retro-revival property has a distinct classic cinema meets tiki room vibe, with its tasteful vintage-vacation stylings. If you book on Cyber Monday, the Hollywood Roosevelt is offering 50 percent off Tower Suites and Cabana Rooms for travel dates from now until June 30, 2020.

For bookings made through December 8, you can take 50 percent off all rooms at every single Graduate location for stays through March 31, 2020.

Visiting your kid at school or returning to your alma mater for a reunion? This group of collegiate-themed properties in more than two dozen college towns across the United States are an exciting alternative to the basic hotels you’re used to in places like Berkeley and Knoxville.

Collective Retreats is offering 50 percent off reservations at two of its five glamping resorts across the United States. If you book by December 2, you can save big on Outlook Shelters at Collective Governors Island in New York and Summit Tents at Collective Hill Country outside of Austin in Wimberley, Texas. Select dates may be excluded, but all reservations include breakfast for two.

IHG Reward Club members can also get a 30 percent off deal on room rates at Kimpton properties for reservations made November 29 through December 6, 2019, for travel through May 31, 2020. For every booking made, Kimpton is also donating $5 per night to The Trevor Project and No Kid Hungry charities.

IHG operates several major hotel brands around the world, including Intercontinental, Regent, and Hotel Indigo. If you’re a member of IHG’s Rewards Club (it’s free to sign up !), you can save up to 30 percent off hotel stays from now through next spring by booking now through December 6, 2019. Then from December 7 to 17, 2019, members can save up to 25 percent on stays. Travel dates must take place before May 31, 2020.

Book Now: Up to 40 percent off stays at select North American properties, accorhotels.com

Through December 2, select Fairmont, Sofitel, Swissôtel, Novotel, Pullman, and 21c properties in North America will be discounted up to 40 percent for stays between January 1 and March 15, 2020. Keep an eye out for deals at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel Seattle , Sofitel Washington, D.C. , and the 21c Museum Hotel Nashville .

Book Now: 15 percent off any orders of $350 or more (with promo code “AFARCYBER”), contexttravel.com

From December 2 to 4, 2019, if you spend more than $350 on any of Context’s private or small-group walking tours, you’ll save 15 percent with the code “AFARCYBER”.

AFAR’s trusted partner Context Travel specializes in private and small-group walking tours hosted by art historians, chefs, and other experts in cities around the world. History buffs can go on an in-depth Jewish Quarter Tour in Budapest, foodies can sign up for a Savoring New York tour, and art lovers can take a Caravaggio in Rome tour, to mention a few options.

The sale runs now through December 5, 2019, for tours departing January 16 to December 14, 2020.

Intrepid, a carbon neutral tour company, is offering a 20 percent discount on more than 1,500 of its trips for departure dates in 2020. You can experience a variety of destinations with it, including food adventures in Armenia and Georgia , cycling tours of Japan , family holidays in the Galápagos , and more in 120+ countries.

Through the end of December 2, 2019, you can save up to 35 percent on more than 600 itineraries on six continents with departure dates between December 3, 2019, and April 30, 2020.

The small-group adventure operator and trusted AFAR partner, G Adventures, is having an extra-long seven-day Cyber Sale this year with discounts up to 35 percent off tours. The destinations with the deepest discounts include Costa Rica, Peru, the British Virgin Islands, the Galápagos, and Hawaii. For example, a five-day Classic Costa Rica trip departing on December 18, 2019, is marked down to $422 per person (from $649). You’ll only pay $2,015 per person (instead of $3,099) for an eight-day Hawaii Adventure departing February 9, 2020, and a seven-day Galápagos trip is just $2,145 per person (from $3,299).

Swim with sea lions in the Galápagos with G Adventures for 35 percent off.

We scoured the internet to curate a list of the very best Cyber Monday deals from hotels and tour operators out there this year. In fact, we may be booking a few of these ourselves...

Even if you were traveling over the weekend and missed out on the best Black Friday sales (and flight and luggage deals ), we’ve got good news for you: Not only are many of those sales on hotels and tours still on, but also plenty of companies are launching brand-new deals on December 2 (and often running for a few days beyond that).

Book Now: 50 percent off best available rates, east-miami.com

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

With 206 guest rooms and suites, four pools, and a 22,000-square-feet spa and fitness center, the Nobu Hotel offers a prime Miami Beach location away from the South Beach scene. If you go now, be sure to make reservations at its famed Nobu Restaurant and Bar. For future stays, look forward to the opening of Playabar, an Airstream serving Mexican-style cantina fare.

For bookings made through December 2, you can take 30 percent off the best available rates with the code “BF2019” for stays now through December 20, 2020.

Book Now: 30 percent off best available rate (with promo code “BF2019”), nobuhotelmiamibeach.com

BEI Hotel San Francisco

Heading to San Francisco to see Hamilton? The modern and minimalist BEI Hotel is located a few steps away from the Orpheum Theater, as well as near other landmarks, including SFMOMA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and City Hall.

From December 2 through 8, 2019, take 40 percent off stays for travel dates through September 30, 2020. That means you can land rates as low as $80 per night during this sale.

Book Now: 40 percent off room rates, beihotelsf.com

The Lowell, New York City

If location matters to you, you can’t get much better than one block away from Central Park on New York’s Upper East Side. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of its historic renovation, the Lowell is offering 35 percent off its best available rates on one-bedroom suites or higher this Cyber Monday.

Available for bookings made from December 2 through December 4, 2019, the offer is valid for two-night stays for travel between December 15, 2019, and March 31, 2020. All bookings include a welcome bottle of champagne.

Book Now: 35 percent off best available rates, lowellhotel.com

The Peninsula New York

Located right in the thick of it on the corner of W. 55th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York, the Peninsula rarely goes on sale. But for one day only this Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to take 30 percent off best available room rates for stays that take place between January 1 and March 31, 2020.

Book Now: 30 percent off rooms and suites, peninsula.com

The Peninsula Chicago

If you have plans to be in Chicago between December 15, 2019, and April 30, 2020, you could nab a room for 30 percent off at the Peninsula Chicago, located just off the Magnificent Mile. The sale begins and ends on December 2, so hurry up and book.

Book Now: 30 percent off rooms and suites, peninsula.com

Hotel Vermont, Burlington

It’s not too late to book a cozy winter getaway to Vermont. The independently owned Hotel Vermont is located in Burlington, letting you take advantage of the city’s breweries and restaurants. But it’s also not too far from the ski resorts at Stowe or Sugarbush Mountain, if you want to hit the slopes one of the days you’re there.

This Cyber Monday, for one day only, you can book stays for travel between January 2 through April 30, 2020, for $139 per night. Blackout dates apply to February 7–8, February 14–16, and February 21–22, 2020.

Book Now: From $139 per night, hotelvt.com

Kennebunkport Resort Collection, Maine

The small town of Kennebunkport’s peak season is summer, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t shine in the winter, too. This Cyber Monday, a select group of the nine inns and hotels that make up the Kennebunkport Resort Collection are offering major deals for off-season travel.

For one day only on December 2, find rates as low as $122 a night at the Kennebunkport Inn, the Boathouse Waterfront Hotel & Restaurant, and the Grand Hotel for stays from January 1 through March 31, 2020.

Book Now: From $122 per night, kennebunkportresortcollection.com

The Don CeSar, St. Petersburg, Florida

The legendary “Pink Palace” of Florida’s Gulf Coast is launching a Cyber Monday sale that goes from December 2 through December 8, 2019. During this sale, you can capture 40 percent off room rates for stays all the way through September 30, 2020.

Book Now: 40 percent off room rates, doncesar.com

The Asbury Hotel, New Jersey

Rooftop outdoor cinema? Check. Relaxing pool and lounge area with chill vibes? Check. Nearby bowling alley and music venue opened by Bruce Springsteen? Check. This funky boutique hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey, from the Salt Hotels family, is bringing new life (and very cool stylings) to the Jersey Shore boardwalk scene.

The hotel is offering up to half off for bookings made by December 2, 2019, for travel through May 21, 2020.

Book Now: Up to 50 percent off room rates (with promo code “SALTSALE19”), theasburyhotel.com

Cyber Monday hotel deals in Mexico and Central America

Courtesy of Fairmont The jungle meets the ocean at the Fairmont Mayakoba.

Fairmont Mayakoba, Mexico

Located in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, the Fairmont Mayakoba is bordered by the beach on one side and rain forest on the other. For bookings made through December 2, 2019, you can receive a 35 percent discount on the Room Only rate for stays from now until November 14, 2020. That means nightly rates can be found for as low as $219 per room during this deal. But that’s not all: You can also land 50 percent off spa services and 25 percent off food and beverages at the resort’s restaurants and bars.

Book Now: 35 percent off room rates, fairmont.com

Royal Belize Private Island, Belize

Through December 2, Royal Belize Private Island, a Muy’Ono Resort, is hosting its first ever Cyber Week sale—and it’s a big one. With 50 percent off nightly rates, its typical $10,000 per night all-inclusive private island experience falls to just $5,000 per night. The sale applies for stays between December 2, 2019, and November 15, 2020 (excluding December 21, 2019, through January 3, 2020, and April 10 to 13, 2020).

While $5,000 per night may still sound like a lot, consider what you get: The 7.5-acre island—which you’ll have entirely to yourself—is located off the coast in the South Water Caye Marine Reserve World Heritage site near the Belize Barrier Reef. There is room for up to 10 guests to stay in three separate villas and the island is fully staffed with a private chef, boat captain, housekeeping, and concierge during your stay.

Buy Now: 50 percent off rates (with promo code “CYBER”), royalbelize.com

Nayara Resorts, Costa Rica

Located in rain forests of northern Costa Rica, this adults-only resort is offering 40 percent off four-night stays at both the villas at Nayara Springs and the brand-new Nayara Tented Camp, which opens on December 20, 2019. That means rates will drop to $450 per night (from $750) for the villas, and $720 per night (from $1,200 per night) at the tented camp.

The sale is on through December 2, for stays May 1 to June 30, 2020, and August 1 to October 31, 2020.

Book Now: 40 percent off four-night stays (with promo code “BF2019”), nayarasprings.com

Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, Guatemala

If the ruins of Tikal are on your must-visit list, consider staying at one of the 19 overwater bungalows at this hotel located an hour’s drive from the famous Mayan citadel.

Through December 2, you can take 40 percent off best available rates making the regular $315 per night rate drop to just $189. Travel dates include May 1 to June 30, 2020, and September 1 to October 31, 2020.

Book Now: 40 percent off best available rates, email reservations@laslagunashotel.com

Casa Delphine, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

This five-suite boutique hotel opened this past April in the heart of San Miguel de Allende. Each suite is decorated with hand-designed furniture from local artists and cantera fireplaces, giving the entire property a warm and intimate vibe.

Through December 2, take 25 percent off room rates for stays January 1 to 31, 2020, and April 15 to September 15, 2020.

Book Now: 25 percent off room rates, casadelphine.com

Casa Kimberly, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Originally a 1962 wedding gift from Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor, Casa Kimberly is now a fully-renovated boutique hotel with nine suites (though Taylor’s bedroom is still there with its heart-shaped bathtub made from pink marble).

Through December 2, each suite will be marked down 50 percent for stay dates between December 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.

Book Now: 50 percent off room rates (with promo code “CYBERCK”), casakimberly.com

Caribbean Resort Deals

Photo by Shutterstock Nearly 20 hotels in St. Lucia are having Cyber Monday deals.

St. Lucia

Numerous properties on the idyllic Caribbean island of St. Lucia are offering Cyber Monday specials, so it’s worth checking with any you may be interested in booking to see what kind of offers they have. A couple of standout savings we spotted include a 40 percent off sale at the stunning Marigot Bay Resort & Marina for bookings made from now through December 3, for travel from now until December 19, 2019, and between January 6 and April 13, 2020.

Book Now: Up to 40 percent off, marigotbayresort.com

We also noticed that the Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort is offering up to 50 percent off for a luxury cottage or higher room category, an offer that can be booked through December 2, 2019, for travel between January 5 and 31, 2020, or between April 20 and December 25, 2020 (with blackout dates from July 1 to 5 and November 23 to 28, 2020). The offer includes a $50 resort credit.

Book Now: Up to 50 percent off (with promo code “CYBER2019”), viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

The Liming, Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Hoping to book a warm weather getaway this winter? To locals, “liming” means “the art of doing nothing,” so be prepared to relax and soak up every little bit of sun at this new resort in the southern Caribbean.

You could nab a 40 percent discount off stays January 6 through April 30, 2020, in either the one- or two-bedroom villas. The sale runs through December 2, 2019.

Book Now: 40 percent off best available rates, thelimingbequia.com

Strawberry Hill, Jamaica

This charming cottage retreat is located high up in the Blue Mountains above Kingston, Jamaica. Originally the private estate of music producer Chris Blackwell, Strawberry Hill has hosted the likes of Bob Marley, Willie Nelson, and the Rolling Stones in the past.

Save 25 percent on bookings of two nights or more, when you book by Monday, December 2, 2019. That means rates, which typically are $310, will start at $233 per night instead. Travel must take place between January 4 and December 19, 2020 (excluding April 9–13, and November 25–29, 2020).

Book Now: 25 percent off (with promo code “ONELOVE”), strawberryhillhotel.com

Les Ilets de la Plage, St. Bart’s

Don’t have plans for the week of June 22, 2020? Consider booking an Ocean View Villa at Les Ilets de la Plage in St. Bart’s. If you book six nights there that week for 1,500 euros (US$1,653), you’ll automatically get your seventh night free. (That brings the nightly rate down to just $236—a major steal for the notoriously pricey Caribbean island.) This deal is available to book through December 2, 2019.

Book Now: Pay six nights get the seventh night free the week of June 22, 2020, lesilets.com

SLS Baha Mar, Bahamas

Does winter weather have you longing for a beach vacation? From most places on the East Coast, it’s a quick three-hour flight to the Bahamas—and just a 10-minute drive from the Nassau airport to Baha Mar resort. Once you’re there, you can chill by one of the many pools, head to the beach, or head up to Skybar, the only rooftop bar in the country.

There are three different hotels at this resort, but if you book at the SLS Baha Mar by December 2, you can save up to 50 percent off best available rates for stays from now through October 31, 2020.

Book Now: Up to 50 percent off best available rates (with promo code “CYBER”), slshotels.com

Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

For the five days between November 28 and December 2, 2019, Atlantis resort in the Bahamas is hosting Five Days Of Savings. Each day, you’ll find a new deal, including 35 percent off room rates, one free night, $600 resort credits, and more.

Book Now: 35 percent off room rates and more, atlantisbahamas.com

Cyber Monday Cruise Deals

Photo by PNPImages / Shutterstock Sail the “Queen Mary 2” across the Atlantic for less than $700 per person.

Cunard

The only cruise line to offer regularly scheduled transatlantic service between London and New York, Cunard operates such iconic ships as the Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria. (It also operates itineraries on all other continents except for Antarctica.)

Through December 4, 2019, take 50 percent off fares on over 125 itineraries that depart in 2020. A 10-night Alaska voyage on the Queen Elizabeth will cost just $1,049 per person, and a seven-night transatlantic crossing on the Queen Mary 2 falls to $699 per person.

Book Now: Up to 50 percent off 2020 voyages, cunard.com

Hurtigruten

In business since 1893, Hurtigruten is considered one of the leading polar cruise lines in the world. It’s best known for its small expedition ship sailings to destinations like Norway, Greenland, and Antarctica.

Through December 4, 2019, new bookings on 2020 and 2021 departures are discounted up to 50 percent. Save 35 percent on cruises to Svalbard, Greenland, and Iceland, while the deepest discounts (the full 50 percent) can be found on Antarctica, Alaska, and Canada cruises.

Book Now: Up to 50 percent off 2020 and 2021 departures, hurtigruten.com

Princess Cruises

Save up to 40 percent off select departures from February to May 2020 if you book by December 10, 2019, on Princess Cruises. Sample fares include $549 for 7 days in the Eastern Caribbean on the Regal Princess, $1,179 for 15 days in Hawaii on the Star Princess, and $979 for 15 days on the Panama Canal Ocean-to-Ocean cruise on the Island Princess.

Book Now: Up to 40 percent off early 2020 departures, princess.com

Cyber Monday Train Deals

Photo by Shutterstock Eurail Global Passes are up to 15 percent off this Cyber Monday.

Eurail

If you’re planning a multi-destination trip in Europe, it might be worth buying a Eurail pass that allows you to travel by train multiple times across a network of 31 European countries. (For more on how it works, check out AFAR’s Guide to Eurail Passes.)

Now through December 2, 2019, take 15 percent off First Class Global Passes and 10 percent off Second Class Global Passes. That means its most popular option—the seven days within one month Eurail Pass—is now $430 (instead of $506) for first class and $343 (instead of $381) for second class.

Book Now: Up to 15 percent off Global Passes, eurail.com

Amtrak

The United States’ national rail operator is discounting one-way fares on most of its routes by 35 percent through December 2, 2019, for travel December 9, 2019, to April 30, 2020.

Book Now: 35 percent off nationwide train travel, amtrak.com

