Amid New Outbreaks, Cruise Lines Suspend Sailings Until November

The world’s largest group of oceangoing cruise lines has agreed to suspend operations until October 31, 2020. The news follows several recent reports of coronavirus cases onboard some of the first cruises to head out since the onset of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. For up-to-date information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The world’s largest group of oceangoing cruise lines has agreed to suspend cruise ship operations from U.S. ports until October 31, 2020, as the cruise industry continues to work to address the public health issues that have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a difficult decision as we recognize the crushing impact that this pandemic has had on our community and every other industry,” the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said in an August 5 statement. “However, we believe this proactive action further demonstrates the cruise industry’s commitment to public health.” CLIA consists of more than 50 domestic and international cruise lines, including some of the largest and most well-known lines, such as Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Cunard Line, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn, Silversea Cruises, and Windstar Cruises. Recent coronavirus incidents on cruise ships reveal the challenges cruising faces

CLIA’s decision comes after several recent reports of coronavirus cases onboard some of the first cruises to head out since the onset of the pandemic. Prior to these incidents, CLIA members had already agreed to suspend operations until September 15, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put a No Sail Order in place until the end of September. But the impacted cruise lines were able to set sail either because they are not CLIA members and operate in countries outside the United States (such as Hurtigruten and SeaDream Yacht Club), or because they operate smaller vessels that are not covered by the No Sail Order, which applies to cruise ships that carry 250 passengers or more (which is the case for UnCruise Adventures—also not a CLIA member).



On Wednesday, a SeaDream Yacht Club ship carrying more than 200 people docked in a Norwegian harbor and was ordered to keep everyone onboard after a passenger from a previous trip tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home to Denmark. All guests and crew members on the vessel, SeaDream I, ultimately tested negative for COVID-19, SeaDream reported. That incident came as 62 passengers—41 crew and 21 passengers—tested positive on a Norwegian cruise ship, according to the cruise line Hurtigruten. The outbreak took place on Hurtigruten’s Roald Amundsen, which is currently in Tromsø, Norway, after completing a weeklong, round-trip cruise on Friday to the Svalbard archipelago. The affected passengers are from Norway and must quarantine, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. The cruise line has temporarily suspended all expedition sailings on the Roald Amundsen, the Fridtjof Nansen, and the Spitsbergen until further notice. Norway has closed its ports to cruise ships for two weeks. Hurtigruten was one of the first companies to resume sailing during the pandemic, starting with cruises to Norway out of northern Germany in June with a single ship, then adding cruises in July to the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard that is part of the Scandinavian country. Around the world in French Polynesia, Tahiti-based Paul Gauguin Cruises had to return its 332-passenger Paul Gauguin ship to Papeete, Tahiti, after a single passenger tested positive for COVID-19, according to news reports. Passengers were asked to remain in their cabins as testing of crew and guests took place. And just as it hosted its first sailings, U.S. small-ship cruise company UnCruise Adventures this week confirmed a guest was notified about a positive COVID-19 test while onboard the 60-passenger Wilderness Adventurer. The guest had received a negative COVID-19 test result five days prior to arriving in Alaska, as required by Alaska and to embark on UnCruise Adventures. A second test was taken upon arrival at the Juneau airport that then resulted in a positive result. The vessel was scheduled to arrive in Juneau on Thursday, where guests will be quarantined at a local hotel.

