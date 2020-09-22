Cruise Lines Announce Plans for Restarting Sailings in 2020

The world’s largest group of oceangoing cruise lines has adopted a mandatory set of health protocols that members must implement to begin what the organization calls a “highly controlled resumption of operations.”

“Following months of collaboration with leading public health experts, scientists, and governments, we are confident that these measures will provide a pathway for the return of limited sailings from the U.S. before the end of this year,” Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said in a September 22 statement.

CLIA consists of more than 50 domestic and international cruise lines, including some of the largest and most well-known, such as Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Cunard Line, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn, Silversea Cruises, and Windstar Cruises.

Last month, CLIA members agreed to suspend cruise ship operations from U.S. ports until October 31, 2020, as the cruise industry continued to work to address public health issues that have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. It isn’t clear whether operations could begin sooner if the newly announced health measures are adopted and approved by regulators.

What is clearer, however, is what a resumption of operations will actually look like. Working together with a team of medical and health experts, the CLIA Global Board has developed and unanimously voted to adopt a list of guidelines that cruise lines will need to adhere to.

The core guidelines for safe cruising according to CLIA: