The CDC Says Cruises Can Start Again—With a Long List of Requirements

The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday issued new guidelines to cruise lines for obtaining a “Conditional Sailing Order.” The detailed path forward for cruising comes as the agency’s No Sail Order for cruise ships is set to expire on October 31—and what it asks of cruise lines is nothing short of a Herculean effort.

According to the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order, cruise lines will need to pass through four phases before being able to resume passenger operations:

Establish testing capabilities for crew and passengers both onshore and onboard.

Conduct “simulation” cruises with volunteer passengers to prove the cruise line’s ability to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard (this is what it sounds like, literally a sort of test-run cruise with volunteers agreeing in writing to participate and to the risks involved—results will be provided to the CDC).

Complete a certification process (heaps of paperwork and signatures).

Start operating passenger cruises again, with numerous stipulations in place.

Once they pass through all four of these phases, cruise lines will be able to operate with these standards in place:

Cruise lines must inform all prospective passengers of the risks of cruising during COVID-19.

Cruises must be limited to no more than seven days.

Cruise lines must test all crew and passengers for COVID-19 on the day of embarkation and on the day of disembarkation—results must be procured before either crew or passengers can board or depart the cruise.

Any crew or passenger who reports symptoms must be immediately provided with rapid-result COVID-19 tests. Close contacts of those with symptoms must be tested as well.

Cruise lines must report all test results to the CDC.

Face masks and social distancing must be mandated on ships.

The CDC said it arrived at its decision to provide a framework for a return of cruising based on several factors. One of them was an onslaught of input. On July 20, the CDC asked the general public, those in the cruise and hospitality industries, and seaport authorities to submit comments, opinions, and information regarding how and whether to restart cruising amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the 60-day comment period nearly 13,000 comments were received.

Approximately 75 percent expressed support for the resumption of passenger cruising in the United States. Most, however, said cruising should proceed only with increased health screenings, testing, mask use, social distancing, and enhanced public health capabilities onboard. Approximately 25 percent of respondents said cruising should be delayed until a vaccine is widely available.