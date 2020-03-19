Too often, vacationers to Texas plunk themselves in a big, flashy metropolis (Houston! Dallas! San Antonio!) and never leave city limits. In doing so, they miss out on a world of small-town charm and natural diversity. Next time you’re boot-scootin’ southbound, tack on a few extra days to explore the countryside, coastal regions, and other wide-open spaces that have helped make Texas so legendary. Here are seven ideas to get you started.

From Marfa to Big Bend National Park

To feel as though you’ve been air-dropped onto the set of an old Spaghetti Western, take a breather from West Texas’s artsiest magnet and head 100 miles south to Big Bend National Park, one of the country’s most isolated and bewitching parks. On more than 800,000 acres, you can kayak the Rio Grande or hike, bike, or camp in the Chisos Mountains, towering nearly a mile above the Chihuahuan desert. The 4.8-mile Lost Mine Trail offers sweeping views of Casa Grande and Juniper Canyon; the strenuous South Rim traverses nearly 14.5 miles with 2,000 feet gained in elevation. The landscape is dotted with cacti, yucca, mesquite, Arizona cyprus, maple, aspen, and Ponderosa pine, and if it’s your lucky day, you may spot an elusive bobcat or mountain lion.

With more than 100 miles of paved roads, scenic drives at Big Bend also abound: The 6-mile Chisos Basin Road has some of the park’s most dramatic vistas, and the 30-mile Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive is a solid runner-up, with front-row seats to the Sotol Vista and Mule Ears Overlook. It ends at the 1,500-foot limestone walls of Santa Elena Canyon, near the Mexican border. The best place to spend the night is Chisos Basin, a 60-site campground with flush toilets, running water, grills, picnic tables, and majestic views of the surrounding peaks. Or book one of five cozy stone cottages at Chisos Mountains Lodge, the only accommodations within the sprawling park.

Courtesy of Treehouse Utopia A tree-house bed-and-breakfast? Yes, please.

From San Antonio to Hill Country

Fredericksburg, Wimberley, and Dripping Springs receive a lot of weekenders from SATX. But there’s a less-explored corner of Hill Country that’s just as enchanting: Uvalde and Bandera Counties, between one and two hours west of River City. Park yourself at Treehouse Utopia, a bed-and-breakfast in a town actually named Utopia (population: 227). The all–tree house property, on the banks of the emerald Sabinal River, was founded by Texas-born chef Laurel Waters and Pete Nelson, star of Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters.

It’s the perfect jumping-off point for stuffing your face with brisket quesadillas at Bear’s Den in Leakey; riding refuge horses on the trails at Elm Creek Stables in Concan; sampling the smooth whites and velvety cabs from Lost Maples Winery and Polvadeau Vineyards in Vanderpool; and floating the Rio Frio, a spring-fed river that doubles as a mobile tailgating party on hot summer days. Concan-based outfitter Andy’s on River Road sets travelers up with rental tubes for themselves and their beer coolers.

From El Paso to Lubbock