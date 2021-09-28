The Best Hotels and Resorts in Minnesota for a Truly Local Stay

Hospitality in the North Star State takes “Minnesota Nice” to a whole new level. From a hotel-restaurant-bakery combo in Minneapolis to a houseboat on the Mississippi River and a cabin on a cliff overlooking Lake Superior, the accommodations here are singularly local, offering guests an experience they can only get in Minnesota.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite places to stay in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, including a family-oriented resort near the Boundary Waters, a boutique property that’s unique to Duluth, and a historic inn off the beaten path in Minneapolis. Whichever you choose, expect the kind of familiar details and friendly service that will make you feel at home in Minnesota at these top hotels and resorts.

Big Lake Wilderness Lodge

Location: Ely

Ely Book Now: From $775 per week, biglakelodge.com

The most remote drive-in resort in northern Minnesota, Big Lake Wilderness Lodge transports guests to summer vacations of a bygone era. Surrounded by the Superior National Forest and a short walk or paddle from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the property focuses on simple pleasures, from lake views and starry skies to clean air, pure water, and freshly caught fish. Here, guests can hike on nearby trails; hit the lake in a kayak, canoe, or paddleboat; spend the day fishing for walleye; or simply relax lakeside and take in the scenery. On especially clear nights, you can even see the northern lights.

Pet-friendly cabins include well-equipped kitchens as well as picnic tables, Weber grills, and patio furniture. Most feature satellite TV, and the remodeled Horizon and Call of the Loon cabins come with a free pontoon boat rental. Plan a romantic getaway in a lakeshore studio cabin, or bring the whole brood to a two-bedroom or family-size option. When you’re ready to socialize, there’s a communal lodge with free Wi-Fi, TV, books, games, and a snow cone maker, as well as a wading beach with a water trampoline offshore. In case you forgot anything or need some tackle and live bait, there’s also a store stocked with the essentials for a week of family fun.

Courtesy of The Highbrow Cabin on the Cliff At Highbrow Cabin, you can watch the sun rise over Lake Superior from the large deck.

Highbrow Cabin on the Cliff

Location: Silver Bay

Silver Bay Book Now: From $315 per night, vrbo.com

When planning a group trip to eastern Minnesota, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better home rental than the Highbrow. Surrounded by three acres of beautiful North Shore woods, the cabin is perched just 40 feet from a cliff overlooking Lake Superior, with gorgeous views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Other vistas can be enjoyed from the large deck or the master suite—a majestic loft with a king-size bed. The first floor and basement each house an additional bedroom with two twin beds that can be joined to make a king, and with a comfy futon in the great room, there’s enough room for eight people.

After a day spent hiking in nearby Tettegouche State Park, guests can warm up around the wood-burning stove or take a steam in the sauna. The kitchen comes stocked with a Viking stove and top-of-the-line cookware, and there’s a rec room with a 52-inch TV, foosball table, dartboard, board game library, and record player. A charcoal grill, fire pit, basketball hoop, and bean bag toss game are perfect for warm summer nights, while the paved driveway makes for easy access during snowy winter months.

Photo by Colleen Eversman The owners at Hotel Pikku are full of restaurant recommendations for when you want to explore Duluth.

Hotel Pikku

Location: Duluth

Book Now: From $125 per night, hotelpikku.com

Opened in the fall of 2018, Hotel Pikku is now one of Duluth’s most sought-after stays. With a name that means “little” in Finnish, the boutique property has just three suites, decorated in clean, Scandinavian style with vintage couches, brass side tables, and paintings by local artist Patricia Canelake. Bathrooms feature walk-in showers and cedar-and-citrus-scented bath products, and suites 1 and 3 come with kitchens, which the hotel owners suggest stocking with snacks from the Dovetail Cafe or the Corktown Deli, across the street.

While there’s no permanent on-site staff at Hotel Pikku, the owners are available by text or telephone from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Out the front door, the burgeoning Lincoln Park Craft District is home to some of Duluth’s best restaurants and breweries. The hotel is surrounded by several studios and galleries, and is within easy walking distance of the Superior Hiking Trail, Lincoln Park, and entrances to the Duluth Traverse mountain biking trail system.

Courtesy of Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort Grand View Lodge features more than 65 year-round activities to entertain the whole family.

Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort

Location : Nisswa

: Nisswa Book Now: From $149 per night, expedia.com

Situated on the shores of Gull Lake, the historic Grand View Lodge has been hosting family vacations since 1916. With everything from a kids’ club and indoor water park to a game room and fire pit for s’mores, the resort caters to children of all ages but offers plenty for adults as well, including a water-themed spa and two championship golf courses. Guests here can take advantage of more than 65 year-round activities, including a range of water sports, or venture a short distance to local zip lines, riding stables, and ski resorts. There’s even a recreation facility on-site, featuring a 3,779-square-foot pool area, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, tennis court, ice-skating rink, and more.

Accommodations are equally varied, ranging from lodge rooms and lakeside cabins to garden cottages and entire homes. In 2019, the resort also added a 60-room boutique hotel that’s perfect for larger gatherings. When hunger strikes, there are eight dining venues on the property, including a steakhouse, beachside cantina, and three separate pubs. Whether you visit in the summer for the lake or the winter for the nearby mountains, expect cozy accommodations, a high standard of service, and a family trip that will long be remembered.

Photo by Judd Sather Visit Hotel Crosby’s top-notch bar, which is stocked with rare whiskeys.

Hotel Crosby

Location: Stillwater

Stillwater Book Now: From $261 per night, expedia.com

Located on the St. Croix River in the hip town of Stillwater, the Hotel Crosby offers a unique type of laid-back luxury. A mix of historic details and modern design, the 55 rooms, including five suites, feature exposed brick, wood beams, and high ceilings alongside leather furniture and subway-tiled bathrooms. Available in eight different layouts—from standard double queens and premium kings to studios and deluxe suites—they accommodate a range of needs, whether you’re traveling with your partner or bringing your entire extended family.

To further pamper guests, the hotel offers cozy common spaces decorated with local art, as well as MatchStick Restaurant & Spirits, which serves farm-to-table small plates and 700 rare whiskeys. There’s also a fitness center, a rooftop hot tub that’s open year-round, and an on-site spa offering everything from facials and massages to body-contouring treatments. Should you wish to venture out, the hotel enjoys a convenient location on Main Street, surrounded by boutiques, restaurants, breweries, historic sites, and galleries. An outdoor activities coordinator is on hand to make suggestions or help arrange boat and motorcycle rentals to aid in your exploration.

Courtesy of Alma Have a complimentary breakfast from Alma’s on-site bakery delivered to your room.

Alma

Location : Minneapolis

: Minneapolis Book Now: From $250 per night, alma.com

What started as a contemporary eatery in 1999 transformed into a bakery, restaurant, and boutique hotel in late 2016, when it took over the adjacent Dunn Brothers coffee shop as part of a major expansion. Today, guests are drawn to Alma as much for its acclaimed bar and restaurant as for its seven uniquely designed guest rooms, done up in all-natural cotton bedding, handwoven wool throws, and vintage rugs from Aubry Angelo. The bathrooms are impeccable as well, with spacious, white-and-brass-tiled walk-in showers and organic bath products from Bespoke Body & Wellness.

Every stay comes with complimentary room-service breakfast from the on-site bakery, meaning guests don’t even have to get out of bed for house-made pastries like lemon-currant scones, chocolate croissants, and blueberry Danishes. Come evening, head to the award-winning bar for expertly made cocktails, followed by dinner in the restaurant, which offers a three-course prix fixe menu with seasonally inspired dishes.

Courtesy of Hewing Hotel Look forward to local literature, artwork, and spirits in every room at the Hewing Hotel.

Hewing Hotel

Location: Minneapolis

Minneapolis Book Now: From $294 per night, expedia.com

A former farm implement warehouse, the Hewing Hotel has a rustic yet refined sensibility. Located in the heart of the North Loop, just a short walk from some of Minneapolis’s best restaurants and shops, the property mixes exposed timber and brick, tall ceilings, and original industrial elements with high-end finishes, creating an environment that’s at once local and luxurious. The 124 rooms, including 14 suites, are individually designed with exposed wood, metal, and brick accents, plus local details like books, artwork, minibars, and Faribault Woolen Mills throws that speak to Minneapolis. Should you be traveling with your pet, simply pay a $75 fee and you’ll find their name written on a chalkboard alongside those of other furry guests, all under the heading “V.I.Pets,” as well as a treat-stocked bowl in your room.