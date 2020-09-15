The Best State Parks in the West—and How to Visit

Courtesy Shutterstock
By AFAR Editors
Sep 15, 2020
Courtesy Shutterstock
Utah’s Goblin Valley State Park is as ethereally spooky as its name implies.
From Cerrillos Hills in New Mexico to Kachemak Bay State Park in Alaska, hikers, campers, and outdoor adventurers will want to add these 13 best state parks in the West to their outdoor adventure list.
Article continues below advertisement
This story is part of our “See America, One State Park at a Time” series. Though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, AFAR is continuing to cover the world, because while you may not be traveling right now, there’s always room for inspiration.
There are so many reasons to go park-hunting out West. Under-the-radar rock formations in Utah. Moss-draped rain forest in Washington. Soft sand dunes, not along the coast, but deep in Idaho—perfect for late-season exploring. Read on to learn more about the best state parks in the western states of California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, Arizona, and New Mexico. And then book a campsite—or maybe a yurt! or a cabin!—whether for a late-fall getaway or as a reason to dream about spring 2021.
Abutting the southern end of Kenai Fjords National Park, Kachemak Bay State Park consists of around 400,000 acres of mountains and glaciers. Its coastal location means it’s a great place to head out on the water to spot whales and sea otters. But don’t forget to look up: There’s plenty of bird-watching to do, too. If you’re lucky, you’ll spot a puffin or two—or even a bald eagle.
“Catalina offers a wide variety of programs that are free to the public: These include nature walks, star parties, and more. In addition to the free programs, Catalina State Park has great camping, plenty of hiking, as well as backpacking Mt. Lemmon—and cooler weather!” —Amy Ewing, Outdoor Women’s Alliance
Finding a smoke-free place to get outdoors in California at the moment is a tall task, but Montaña de Oro State Park, just six miles southwest of Morro Bay, fits the bill. The park gets its name from the mountains of golden wildflowers that bloom each spring, but its secluded beaches and trails that follow the rugged coastline make it a picturesque destination to visit year-round.
For travelers who want the full Colorado outdoor experience, State Forest is it. The park’s 71,000 acres contain mountains and alpine lakes (State Forest stretches into both the Medicine Bow Mountains and the Never Summer Range), sand dunes, and wildlife. Moose are the big draw, with some 600 ungulates (hoofed mammals) calling the park home. There are 90 miles of hiking trails—the six-mile Gould Loop takes you past moose habitat—and 130 miles of mountain biking trails. Keep in mind that elevation ranges from 8,500 to 13,000, so visitors unused to the high-country life should give themselves time to acclimate.
Article continues below advertisement
“Kokee State Park is the backyard of many of [Kauai’ s] westside towns and many people use the forest for hunting and gathering. So it is a traditional space for many. There are hiking trails in the forests and view trails that look over remote parts of Waimea Canyon or the Na Pali [Coast]. There are stands of trees that were planted in the ’30s by the Civilian Conservation Corps: redwoods, sugi (a Japanese cypress), pines with cones, California cypress, and of course, the native trees (koa and ʻohiʻa). At 3,500- to 4,000-foot elevations, it is like being in a different world, yet you are still on Kauai. The nicest thing is that you can spend the day there and do nothing but a picnic in the meadow at park headquarters to reset your mind and relax. You don’t have to do anything, or you can do a lot.” —Chris Faye, director of the Kokee Natural History Museum
There’s one sand dune that rises above the rest in Bruneau Dunes State Park: the 470-foot Big Dune, aka the tallest freestanding dune in North America. Climb the beast and sandsurf down—in normal times, the park rents snowboardlike boards for $15/day. Or take a hike through the desert landscape (the six-mile park trail summits Big Dune) or float in one of the two small lakes. The park comes particularly alive at night, when the park’s observatory opens for stargazing sessions and scorpion walks, during which rangers use UV lights to hunt for the nocturnal creatures.
Montana’s largest state park, Makoshika contains a magnificent, 11,000-acre stretch of Badlands. Amateur geologists take note: Rocks in the park date back to the Cretaceous Period (a mere 65 million years ago), their history visible in striated layers of sediment. Dino fans will do well here, too—there are T-rex and triceratops fossils on display at the recently renovated visitor center. Hunt for fossils along one of the park’s three trails, or let the park’s geological magnitude settle in as you play a round of disc golf.
Located a 2.5-hour drive northeast of Las Vegas, Cathedral Gorge State Park has 2,000 acres of slot caves and cathedrallike spires that have been carved out of bentonite clay over tens of millions of years by erosion. Access the Miller Point overlook from the picnic area via a one-mile trail, or discover the more remote reaches of the park on a four-mile loop trail. Its remote location in the middle of the desert also means it’s a great spot for stargazing.
Article continues below advertisement
Cactus. Sagebrush. High desert sunsets. Turquoise mines. At New Mexico’s newest state park, Cerrillos Hills, the views are like a scene straight out of an old western—but that may be because a number of them, like Young Guns, were in fact filmed here. Visitors can explore this western wonderland by hiking, mountain biking, or yes, even horseback riding with the experienced guides at Broken Saddle.
Just five miles north of one of our all-time favorite Oregon coastal towns, surf idyll Pacific City, is one of the state’s newest parks. Sitka Sedge is a “wonderful little slice” of coastal forest, dunes, and wetland—if 375 acres is little—in “an area that hasn’t seen a lot of development,” Chris Havel, a spokesperson for Oregon State Parks, told Portland Monthly when it opened in 2018. Don’t forget to look south from the beach: Cape Kiwanda (another stellar state park) and its towering sea stack, Chief Kiawanda Rock, loom large.
You may know Utah for its sunset-hued slot canyons and arches, but at Goblin Valley State Park, tall, mushroom-shaped rock formations known as hoodoos are the main attraction. Locally referred to as goblins, these hoodoos create a strange, moonlike landscape (the movie Galaxy Quest was filmed here) that you can explore by hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, or canyoneering.
Olympic National Park, which includes the Olympic Mountains and the Hoh Rain Forest, occupies most of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. And that makes Bogachiel, a state park on the peninsula’s western edge, the perfect home base. Both the Pacific Coast and the Hoh are within an hour’s drive. The riverside park is “beautiful on its own,” says Dan Moore, an advisor for Roam Beyond, “but what is most spectacular is the access it provides for other incredible hiking, such as Bogachiel River Trail.” Plus, it’s “in the heart of the temperate rain forest, and humongous trees in the forest will blow the mind of any visitor.”
Healing waters are the big draw in the petite Hot Springs State Park: More than 8,000 gallons of 128-degree mineral water flow through the park every day. Soak in them at the free public bathhouse (the water is kept at a cooler 104 degrees F), or view them at Rainbow Terraces, a ledge over the Big Horn River formed by the water’s minerals. And no need to deal with Yellowstone crowds to see bison: the state’s largest herd—all two dozen of them—call Hot Springs home. If you go during the late fall or winter, you can catch the daily 8:30 a.m. feeding.
Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy