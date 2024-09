AFAR reveals our list of the best places to visit in Europe, along with why you’ll want to add them to your travel plans this year. Feeling inspired? Use these resources to plan your trip:



Today’s video is brought to you by the United Quest℠ Card. Earn 60,000 bonus miles + 500 Premier® qualifying points for your next incredible trip. Learn more at UnitedQuestCard.com

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:23 Manchester

00:47 Malta

01:40 Istria

02:05 Slovenia

02:30 Ischia

02:49 Where to find more