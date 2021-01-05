The United States Just Got a New National Park

In southeastern West Virginia, a forested gorge surrounding one of the world’s oldest rivers has just joined the U.S. National Park System.

The New River Gorge, formerly a national river, was upgraded to a national park and preserve as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package signed by the president on December 27. The rugged stretch of Appalachian canyon has been a world-class rock climbing and whitewater rafting destination since its 1978 national river designation. It encompasses more than 70,000 acres of land along 53 miles of whitewater, which winds through towering sandstone cliffs that reach up to 1,000 feet in some areas.

A little over an hour’s drive from West Virginia’s capital, Charleston, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will measure about 7,000 acres around the heart of the gorge, which already has a number of designated trailheads and a visitor center, Outside magazine reports. The remaining 65,000 acres will be classified as a natural preserve, which makes it accessible to backcountry hunters. In total, the 73,000-acre national park and preserve will include three locations that are already managed by the National Park Service (NPS)—the Gorge itself, the Gauley National Recreation Area, and the Bluestone National Scenic River.