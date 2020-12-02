The Best Airlines in the World: AFAR Travelers’ Awards

Where are you dreaming of going this year? AFAR readers cast more than 150,000 votes in our annual AFAR Travelers’ Awards to honor their favorite hotels, cruises, airlines, trips, and destinations. But in a year when going anywhere felt like a pipe dream, how do we rank something like an airline?

The best in class continue to offer premium products—airplane food you’ll remember fondly, wider seats, better customer service—but in 2020 they also took the lead in adapting to a new pandemic normal. Mask mandates, forward-thinking COVID testing policies, and enhanced safety measures were top of mind for this year’s best airlines, say AFAR readers.

We hope this comprehensive list of winners helps spark your wanderlust and inspire your next trip.

Best International Airline

For the second year in a row, Dubai-based Emirates tops the list of best international airlines, in part because of its commitment to product and amenities (it also won first-class and business-class experiences) but also because of its desire to innovate. In a move that could mark the dawn of a new era for air travel, Emirates in April became the first airline to begin testing passengers on-site for COVID-19 prior to departure.

Best U.S. Airline