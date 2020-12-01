Delta to Offer Quarantine-Free Travel to Italy

Dec 1, 2020
Delta’s new quarantine-free Italy flights launch in time for the holidays.
Through an agreement with the Italian government, passengers will undergo COVID-19 tests to bypass a quarantine.
Delta Air Lines has entered into an agreement with Rome-Fiumicino International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that will allow U.S. travelers who are legally able to enter Italy to do so quarantine free.
Currently, travel between the United States and Italy remains highly restricted—and is off limits for many. However, citizens and residents (and their family members) of Italy, the European Union, and the European Schengen zone are still allowed to travel to Italy; so are students and those traveling for work, health reasons, or emergencies. As of now, U.S. travelers who fall into the above categories must self-isolate for 14 days after arrival. The latest information is available on the Italian Foreign Ministry travel site.
However, starting December 19, just in time for the holiday travel season, Delta is kicking off a trial of a new program that will exempt participants from the 14-day quarantine in Italy.
On its newly relaunched flights from Atlanta to Rome (all of which will be part of this program for now), all Delta passengers and crew will be required to undertake a series of COVID-19 tests (and procure negative results) to bypass the quarantine. Here is what they will need to do:
The initial PCR test is at the customer’s expense, but the rapid test in Atlanta is included in the price of the ticket and the rapid tests in Rome are free of charge. Results for the rapid antigen tests take about 15 to 30 minutes to receive.
Delta, like all major U.S. airlines, requires that passengers and crew wear face masks for the duration of the flight.
“Carefully designed COVID-19 testing protocols are the best path for resuming international travel safely and without quarantine until vaccinations are widely in place,” Steve Sear, Delta’s international president and executive vice president of global sales, said in a statement.
Earlier this year, Alitalia (a Delta codeshare partner, which will also be working with Delta on the U.S.-Italy program) introduced a successful trial of “COVID-free” flights between Rome and Milan, on which passengers were required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result in order to board.
The “COVID-free” flights between Atlanta and Rome are the latest in a series of attempts to open up travel as we await a global rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
On November 16, United Airlines began offering free rapid-result COVID-19 tests to every passenger (age two and older) and all crew members on select flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow—guaranteeing that everyone on the flight other than children under two all tested negative before departure. The program marked the first complimentary transatlantic COVID-19 testing program and is slated to run through December 11.
It followed the first transatlantic trial of a new COVID-19 digital “health passport,” which took place in October on a United flight from Heathrow to Newark, enabling travelers to provide certified COVID-19 test information to border officials via an app called CommonPass on arrival.
With all of these initiatives, the hope is to ultimately illustrate to governments the safety and effectiveness of allowing travelers to provide negative COVID-19 test results in lieu of outright travel bans or quarantine requirements.
Troy Miller, director of field operations for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in New York, said of developments such as the CommonPass digital health app that the “CBP is happy to observe the efforts and be a part of the solution to build confidence in air travel.”
