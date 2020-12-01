Delta to Offer Quarantine-Free Travel to Italy

Delta Air Lines has entered into an agreement with Rome-Fiumicino International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that will allow U.S. travelers who are legally able to enter Italy to do so quarantine free.

Currently, travel between the United States and Italy remains highly restricted—and is off limits for many. However, citizens and residents (and their family members) of Italy, the European Union, and the European Schengen zone are still allowed to travel to Italy; so are students and those traveling for work, health reasons, or emergencies. As of now, U.S. travelers who fall into the above categories must self-isolate for 14 days after arrival. The latest information is available on the Italian Foreign Ministry travel site.

However, starting December 19, just in time for the holiday travel season, Delta is kicking off a trial of a new program that will exempt participants from the 14-day quarantine in Italy.

On its newly relaunched flights from Atlanta to Rome (all of which will be part of this program for now), all Delta passengers and crew will be required to undertake a series of COVID-19 tests (and procure negative results) to bypass the quarantine. Here is what they will need to do:

Take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test no more than 72 hours before departure

Take a rapid test at the airport in Atlanta prior to boarding

Take a rapid test on arrival at Rome-Fiumicino

Take a rapid test at Rome-Fiumicino prior to departure back to the United States

The initial PCR test is at the customer’s expense, but the rapid test in Atlanta is included in the price of the ticket and the rapid tests in Rome are free of charge. Results for the rapid antigen tests take about 15 to 30 minutes to receive.