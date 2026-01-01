Rosie Bell is an award-winning travel journalist who has written for publications on both sides of the Atlantic, including Afar, BBC Travel, Fodor’s Travel, Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic Traveller, and Travel + Leisure. She is also the author of several Lonely Planet guidebooks. Bell has made a life out of chasing warmth, both in temperature and temperament, and Panama, Mexico, Brazil, and Spain are among her favorite places to lay down a beach towel. Follow her stories at rosiebell.net.