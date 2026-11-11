Beyond the Slopes at Waldorf Astoria Park City, From Dogsledding to Snowcat Skiing

Park City, a former and future Winter Olympics venue, is a ski destination known for much more than great snow. It offers natural beauty, a standout restaurant scene, and two of the country’s premier ski resorts. At Waldorf Astoria Park City, guests can contact their personal concierge to arrange ski-in, gondola-out access to Park City Mountain and complimentary transportation to Deer Valley, where they can ski the same slopes as Olympic athletes.

Stays on the mountain are effortless, with dedicated ski butler service, while an award-winning spa and après-ski bar offer idyllic ways to relax off the slopes. From thoughtfully appointed guest rooms to spacious, multi-bedroom residences, the hotel offers accommodations suitable for every getaway, from intimate winter escapes to extended stays with family and friends.

Here the mountain is what you make it.

Ski at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley

Skiing in Park City Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Park City

The Frostwood Gondola connects the hotel to Park City Mountain, scheduled to open for the season on November 20, 2026. Spanning more than 7,300 acres and 330-plus trails, the resort caters to skiers of every ability, from groomed runs for beginners and intermediates to more challenging routes for experts. Guests can also book private or group lessons through the resort. After a day on the slopes, the après-ski scene on Main Street provides a spirited change of pace before guests head back to the hotel.

A short trip away, Deer Valley adds another dimension to the region’s renowned skiing. One of only three ski-only resorts in the U.S., it now encompasses 4,500 acres of skiable terrain following its recent expansion. Since December 2024, the resort has added 11 new lifts, including the 10-passenger East Village Express gondola, and more than doubled its terrain. This season, the ski resort debuts its newest lift, Hail Peak Express, ahead of its scheduled opening on December 5, 2026.

Skiers looking to refine their technique can also choose from private and group lessons here. For an earlier start on the mountain, Deer Valley season pass and Ikon Pass holders can take advantage of the First Tracks program, which grants access to freshly groomed slopes 30 minutes before the general public on select mornings.

The heated pool at Waldorf Astoria Park City Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Park City

Enjoy Waldorf Astoria Park City hospitality and amenities

A stay at Waldorf Astoria Park City is unlike any other in the area. The resort’s Ski Butlers can take care of many of the logistics that come with a day on the mountain. Every guest room, suite, and residence features its own fireplace, the perfect spot to reconnect and unwind after a day of outdoor adventure. Many accommodations also include furnished balconies, soaking tubs, and full kitchens with all the creature comforts.

For those looking to elevate their relaxation, the resort’s Forbes Four-Star spa offers bespoke massages, restorative therapies, and signature rituals designed to renew body and spirit.

Dining experiences unfold throughout the day, from hearty sunrise breakfasts to refined evenings at Powder, the hotel’s signature restaurant. For a more casual setting, Après by Waldorf pairs craft cocktails with shareable bites.

Enjoy dogsledding, ice skating, and other winter adventures off the slopes

A horse-drawn sleigh ride is one of the winter experiences that Waldorf Astoria Park City can arrange. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Park City

Skiing is only one way to experience Park City in winter. Guests can arrange a wide variety of winter excursions, from dogsledding and snowmobiling to sleigh rides and ice skating. Experienced skiers can venture beyond groomed runs with guided backcountry or snowcat skiing, while heli-skiing opens up remote slopes well outside resort boundaries.

Heli-skiing takes skiers to pristine expanses of snow. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Park City

Snow tubing, cross-country skiing, and exploring the area’s winter trails offer even more ways to enjoy the season. Whether traveling with family or looking to spend the day off the slopes, guests have plenty of options for experiencing Park City’s winter landscape.

Book a treatment at the Waldorf Astoria Spa

The Waldorf Astoria Spa Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Park City

After hours on the mountain, guests can unwind in the heated outdoor pool or retreat to the Waldorf Astoria Spa, recognized with a Forbes Four-Star rating in 2026. Massages and specialized treatments soothe tired muscles, while fitness classes keep guests moving. For a more personalized approach to recovery, guests can also book IV infusions or experience Aescape’s automated massage technology, making it easy to carve out time for self-care during a winter stay.

Dine at Powder

At Powder, executive chef Stuart Roger creates elevated comfort food designed to satisfy after a long day on the slopes. Its location, steps from the Frostwood Gondola, makes the restaurant a seamless transition point.

Lunch and dinner specialties include pan-seared sea scallops with pork belly and apple cider reduction, smoked Utah trout over a crispy potato cake, and a 45-day dry-aged ribeye served with bone-marrow reductions or compound herb butters. The menu also includes dedicated vegetarian and vegan selections.

For a pre-dinner drink or nightcap, stop by Après by Waldorf and relax with shareable white wine and garlic cheese fondues or seasonal charcuterie boards. The hotel’s talented team is known for meticulously crafted cocktails and collaborations with local breweries.

Plan a family getaway to Park City

The lobby fireplace at Waldorf Astoria Park City Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Park City

Families can spread out in residences with up to four bedrooms, fireplaces, washers and dryers, and living areas with dining tables. Younger guests can participate in age-appropriate activities, including Marley’s Mountain Quest and ski lessons.

Evenings bring their own family rituals, from s’mores around the courtyard fire pits to hot chocolate bars. Four-legged family members are welcome, too, with meals available from the hotel’s pet dining menu.

With room for everyone to settle in and activities that make winter memorable for guests of different ages, Waldorf Astoria Park City offers families a comfortable home base for time together in the mountains.